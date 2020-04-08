Freddy Krueger will make his return to the big screen one of these days, that much is certain. It just won't be Robert Englund under the sweater. Be that as it may, the A Nightmare on Elm Street icon is still happy to do a cameo in the next movie in the franchise, but nobody has talked to him about anything. At least not yet.

Robert Englund, who played Freddy on screen for most of the franchise's history, has been promoting his new docuseries True Terror. During a recent interview, Englund was asked if he has heard anything since Wes Craven's estate got the rights to Elm Street back. Here's what he had to say about it.

"Nobody's talked to me. I'd love to be invited to do a cameo in any project, but I don't want to play Freddy. I think there's a tradition of cameos in remakes in. Especially in horror and science fiction and fantasy films or musicals, I think Rita Moreno is in the new Spielberg 'West Side Story' doing a cameo, it's like you give a blessing to the project if you do a cameo. I think that would be fun. But I'm very encouraged now that the rights have returned to the Craven estate because I really like Wes' kids. They're real smart like Wes was, Wes is a genius. And I know Jonathan and I know his daughter and it's not like we hang out or anything, I haven't seen them in years."

Wes Craven directed A Nightmare on Elm Street. It's truly his baby. But sadly, Craven passed away in 2015. A reboot was in development for several years, following the failed 2010 remake. But as we learned in November of last year, the Craven estate is now in control of the rights and they are actively taking pitches for a new movie.

Ideally, horror fans would love to see Robert Englund get one more go-around as Freddy. But the actor has repeatedly said that he thinks his time in the role is behind him. Englund's last movie was 2003's Freddy vs. Jason, but he did return for an episode of The Goldbergs more recently. Speaking further, Englund explained that he thinks some good ideas for a new entry are already out there, and that he hopes the Cravens take a good look at what has been pitched.

"I just hope that they take the time to look at all the stuff that's been submitted in the last 10 years or so. And that means locking yourself at home or in a hotel somewhere on the beach, you know, and just sending out for room service and going through it all. Good time for that! I suspect that not only is there some great brand new stuff, but I suspect that there might be a couple of things that are 5, 8, 10 years old that were maybe second choices that should be dusted off and really examined. They may have really great bones and need a little bit of a freshening with the characters."

Much like Halloween or Friday the 13th, A Nightmare on Elm Street is impossible to keep away from the big screen forever. It's just a matter of what shape it takes. With any luck, Robert Englund will, at least in some small way, be involved when that time comes. This news comes to us via Too Fab.