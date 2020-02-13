Robert Englund doesn't believe he'll ever wear the Freddy Krueger makeup again. However, he does want to be involved in the continuation of A Nightmare on Elm Street when it is ultimately rebooted. The horror icon believes that it's only a matter of time before the right team gets together for something special to continue Freddy's story for a new generation of horror fans. But, as far as getting back into character himself, Englund believes those days are over. He had this to say.

"I don't think I'll ever don the makeup again. I'm a little too old for that. I'm a little long in the tooth to play Freddy now. I think if I was doing it, it would be more like Freddy vs. Viagra."

PornHub may have just gotten a pretty good idea for their new spoof movie, thanks to Robert Englund's comments about playing Freddy Krueger again. It's certainly not the greatest news to hear Englund say he's done with Freddy. But, the actor has said this more than once before and has even suggested a replacement. Englund has said a few times that he'd like to see Kevin Bacon as Freddy. That doesn't mean that he's done with A Nightmare on Elm Street though. Englund explains.

"I know that the rights to A Nightmare on Elm Street have gone back to the Wes Craven family estate. And I know they've looked at a lot of different submissions and ideas. I'm hoping they're open-minded, because there's a lot of young screenwriters and wannabe director-screenwriters that have been kind of obsessed with the horror genre and have some interesting ideas. I would love to be invited back if they decide to reboot A Nightmare on Elm Street Part 3: The Dream Warriors."

So, who does Robert Englund want to play in a possible reboot of A Nightmare on Elm Street Part 3: The Dream Warriors? His answer actually makes a lot of sense and it will probably get a lot of horror fans excited just thinking about it. No matter one's feelings about reboots and remakes, having Englund attached in any way, shape, or form will automatically get people in theaters. You can read about Englund's "dream" role below.

"I would love to come back and maybe play the dream analyst (the character of Dr. Elizabeth Simms, played by Elizabeth Pointer), the woman in the therapy sessions who doesn't believe that there can be such a thing as a collective nightmare that's common to a group of people. I think it would be fun for the fans, it would be fun for me to play the part originally played by a woman and do a flip on that. I think there's kind of a tradition in the horror genre of cameos like that, so that would be fun for me. But I have no idea whether they're going to go on and create completely new stories or whether they're going to go back and do prequels or origin stories on the Freddy Krueger myth. I don't know what they're up to. So, I'm just waiting to hear."

If Robert Englund has really decided that he'll never play Freddy Krueger again, an episode of The Goldbergs will be his last time on camera in full makeup. Englund got back into the makeup chair after he got a call from the series creator Adam Goldberg in late 2018. The actor liked the idea, thought it would be fun, and did it. At the time, he called it a "Valentine" to horror fans.

While the future of A Nightmare on Elm Street is up in the air, Robert Englund isn't sitting around waiting for the phone to ring. It was announced late last year that he and the Travel Channel had teamed up for a new horror docuseries entitled True Terror with Robert Englund. The actor acts as host and shares real-life horror stories from the depths of American history. The show premieres Wednesday, March 18th, at 10 p.m. ET. The interview with Robert Englund was originally conducted by Entertainment Weekly.