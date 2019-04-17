A crowdfunding campaign has been set up to get A Nightmare on Elm Street actor Robert Englund a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The horror legend started playing Freddy Krueger in 1984 and there arguably isn't a bigger star in the world of horror when it comes down to it, so a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame seems long overdue. Englund has played a big role in bringing horror to the mainstream and it's rather ridiculous he hasn't been recognized for doing so yet.

Nostalgic Nebula and HorrorPulse/FlatlineTV have started an IndieGoGo campaign to get Robert Englund immortalized with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The campaign just started and has a long way to go in order to meet its flexible $80,000 goal.

Perks for contributors include:

• Limited edition commemorative t-shirts and sweatshirts;

• Enamel pins (Limited Edition Low Quantity);

• Exclusive Artwork On Roberts Many Roles;

• Horror Boxes;

• Raffles;

• A lucky few of you can be a top tier contributor and attend an exclusive celebratory party (Location TBD) on the day of the Star ceremony (Date TBD) with horror film elite.

All of the money collected in the Robert Englund Hollywood Walk of Fame campaign goes to cover the installment and maintenance fee with the Hollywood Walk of Fame, associated fees and taxes, and the contribution gifts. Additional funds will be used to produce a documentary covering the journey to get Robert Englund a star in the Hollywood Walk of Fame along with documenting the ceremony. Englund has starred in over 160 projects over the years, but he is best-known for playing Freddy Krueger in the A Nightmare on Elm Street franchise. Englund had this to say about playing Freddy after all of these years.

"I actually am grateful for Freddy Krueger, because the big surprise to me - with that sort of double punch of science fiction TV series and then the Nightmare on Elm Street phenomenon - was that I got an international celebrity out of it."

Robert Englund's Hollywood Walk of Fame nomination will be submitted to the committee by May 20th in order to meet the May 31st deadline. Committee selections will take place in late June and then the 2020 ceremony will be announced at a later date. If Englund's star isn't chosen for 2020, the submission will automatically roll over to 2021. If he doesn't make 2021, Nostalgic Nebula and HorrorPulse/FlatlineTV will go ahead and resubmit the necessary documents.

The Hollywood Walk of Fame committee receives hundreds of submissions a year, so this could be a bit of a gamble. However, Robert Englund and Freddy Krueger need to be represented on the Walk of Fame and should have no problem getting into the first round if the right amount of money is raised. With that being said, you can help get Englund the recognition he and the horror genre deserve by heading over to IndieGoGo to donate and share.