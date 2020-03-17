A Nightmare on Elm Street star Robert Englund has been spending a lot of time on the small screen in recent years, and the horror icon is now teasing another upcoming appearance on an unnamed popular program. With his new Travel Channel series True Terror with Robert Englund premiering on March 18, Englund spoke with Broke Horror Fan to talk about the show. During the conversation, Englund also revealed he'll soon be appearing on another major TV series, though he stops short of saying which one. From the interview:

"I've got something coming up that I'm going to be shooting later this month. I'm not allowed to talk about it, but it also is very challenging, on a show that's terribly, terribly popular. And I'm looking forward to the fan reaction to that as well."

While we don't know which series Englund is referring to at this time, it's worth noting that he refers to it as a "terribly, terribly popular" program. No other hints are given, so it's not clear if this will be for another comedic appearance similar to when he had a cameo as Freddy Krueger on The Goldbergs, or if this role will be for a popular drama series like The Witcher or The Walking Dead. All we can do at this point is speculate, but as we've seen Englund excel at both comedy and drama, chances are his fans are going to be wildly excited to see this new role that he speaks of, regardless of which series it is.

Englund is best known for playing pop culture horror icon Freddy Krueger in the Wes Craven movie A Nightmare on Elm Street and all of its sequels, barring the 2010 remake. Though he hasn't appeared as Freddy in a movie since 2003's Freddy vs. Jason, fans of the franchise have lately been calling for Englund to slip back into the striped sweater and fedora for one more go as the Springwood Slasher. Englund has previously teased that he has one more movie left in him, though he also admits he may be too old now to accurately portray the role. However, he also says he'd be open to voicing Freddy in an animated adaptation of A Nightmare on Elm Street.

True Terror with Robert Englund will explore some of America's most horrifying true-life horror stories. The series features Englund scouring through some of the strangest news stories reported in publications from years past, diving into each tale in an attempt to separate the fact from fiction. Along with Englund hosting the series, the show will also feature commentary from various historians and experts, all working together to get to the heart of each of the scary tales.

For now, we can keep up with Englund by catching him in new episodes of True Terror with Robert Englund when the show premieres on March 18 on the Travel Channel. If the series does well, the network may pick the show back up for a second season, so let's do our part by tuning in to support the horror star. Let's also hope we'll find out more information soon about the upcoming television appearance Englund vaguely alluded to. You can read the rest of Englund's interview over at Broke Horror Fan.