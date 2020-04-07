Robert Irwin, son of the late Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin, has posted online a hilarious and amazing parody video channeling his father. Sounding and looking nearly identical to the Croc Hunter himself, Robert takes some inspiration from Steve in the video, spoofing his dad's Crocodile Hunter series rather perfectly. "The ultimate expedition searching for one of the most illusive and endangered species on the planet. I can't believe we finally found it!" Irwin notes in the caption. You can see what he's looking for by watching the video below, just know it might not be what you'd expect.

"I'm here in the natural habitat of a critically endangered species, it's very rare, and I'm gonna see if I can document it for the very first time," Irwin says in the start of the video. The cameras then follow as he explores his way through the wilderness looking for the rare beast in question as dramatic music plays. Eventually, Robert Irwin spots what he's looking for, pointing out a roll of toilet paper nestled on a log in the distance. "Critically rare, endangered, this is amazing," Irwin mutters as he snaps photos of the toilet tissue. Before the end of the clip, Irwin manages to spot an "even more endangered" species as well, noticing a bottle of hand sanitizer hidden in the brush.

Of course, Irwin is poking fun at the toilet paper and hand sanitizer shortages seen in many grocery stores with panic buyers emptying shelves on a daily basis. This has left people with no choice but to get creative if they're unable to find these supplies in their local stores. The concept has been spoofed in other parody videos as well, such as a recent edit of a popular scene from the AMC television series Breaking Bad. In that clip, Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and wife Skyler (Anna Gunn) are revealed to have been stockpiling toilet paper in a storage locker, with the popular product digitally replacing the stacks of cash seen in the original video.

Steve Irwin passed away in 2006, but his memory lives on through his family. These days, Robert can be seen on the Animal Planet series Crikey! It's the Irwins along with his mother, Terri, and sister, Bindi. Recently, Bindi was married, and the wedding will be featured this month in the television special Crikey! It's the Irwins: Bindi's Wedding. The program will premiere on April 18. Outside of the series, the Irwin family continues to work with animals at the Australia Zoo as well, continuing Steve's work and keeping his legacy alive.

While the world is going through some very difficult times lately, videos like Robert's parody help to bring a moment of levity at a time when it's much-needed. Although he's joking in the video, he also happens to be pretty accurate with his assessment of toilet paper's rarity, as even grocery stores limiting customers has done little to prevent shelves from emptying quickly. Perhaps we'll have better luck finding some in the Australian outback. The Crocodile Hunter parody video comes to us from Robert Irwin on Twitter.