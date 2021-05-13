Robert Pattinson is trending on Twitter as thousands of fans celebrate the actor in honor of his 35th birthday. At one point best known for playing the vampire Edward Cullen in The Twilight Saga, Pattinson's next big role will be as the new Bruce Wayne in The Batman. With a plethora of acclaimed roles in between, Robert Pattinson has picked up many fans over the course of his career, and that's made evident from the tribute posts pouring in wishing him a happy birthday.

"Happy 35th Birthday to one of the greatest actors of his generation, Robert Pattinson," one fan said on Twitter. "From blockbuster pretty boy to indie darling prince to the dark knight of superheroes, Robert Pattinson is in his prime once again & it's *only* beginning."

Someone else tweeted: "if you told me 5 years ago that ROBERT PATTINSON would be my favorite actor, I'd laugh at you. but here we are. Robert Pattinson is one of the most talented and unique actors working today. I genuinely think he's gonna be the best Batman ever. Happy Birthday Rob."

"IT'S MAY 13 HERE! HAPPIEST BIRTHDAY ROB. he's 35 now WHAAT. I admired him since I was 9 and now he's FREAKING BATMAN. he's come a long way. forever proud of him," tweets another fan, including a video of Pattinson celebrating a previous birthday on the set of New Moon.

Acknowledging his role as Edward Cullen, the official account for The Twilight Saga also posted: "happy birthday to the best edward we could've asked for, robert pattinson. #Twilight."

Harry Potter fans will remember that Pattinson was Cedric Diggory before he was Edward Cullen. Looking back at that classic role, the "Best of Robert Pattinson" fan account tweeted: "Dear Robert Pattinson, you came into my life as the beloved Cedric Diggory. It's unbelievable that you're 35 now. I'm so proud to see you grow as an actor and as a wonderful human being. We love you! Wishing you a fantastic birthday. Keep on rocking!!"

While we have yet to see The Batman a sneak peek at Pattinson's take on the role was seen in an early preview of the movie. Featuring Pattinson's Batman pummeling a criminal before introducing himself as "vengeance," it was just enough to sell many Batman fans on Pattinson's casting, which was initially met with apprehension from fans who only knew him from his role in The Twilight Saga.

"Happy 35th birthday to Robert Pattinson! He's gonna be so f**king good as Batman in my personal opinion," one fan said.

"Since it's his birthday here's a reminder that no one has the range robert pattinson does. AND he's about to be the best bruce wayne," says someone else.

And another fan writes: "Let's celebrate Robert Pattinson's birthday with his work on The Batman being praised. He is one of the best actors of his generation, and will be the best Batman ever on film. If anyone can take on the Herculean task of doing Batman right, it's him."

Fans of the actor will know that Pattinson has shown off his versatility in various dramatic roles since his time as Edward Cullen in Twilight. In recent years, he impressed with performances in movies like The Lighthouse and Tenet. Pattinson can next be seen in The Batman when the anticipated superhero movie is released on March 4, 2022. There are early plans to make sequels if the movie does as well as expected, so we could be seeing him in the role for many years to come.

Happy birthday to Robert Pattinson! You can see many more birthday messages for the actor on Twitter.

