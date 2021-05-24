Following his debut as The Batman, Robert Pattinson has joined the world of producing and signed an overall first-look deal with Warner Bros. The Hollywood Reporter announced that it will encompass the whole spectrum of the company, which includes Warner Bros. Pictures, New Line Cinema, Warner Bros. Television, and HBO Max. It will be Pattinson's first venture into film production and it will allow him countless new avenues for storytelling. The deal will also reportedly cover any and all kinds of release formats - theatrical, streaming, television, etc. - and will not be limited to just one. Pattison released a statement about the deal.

"Warner Bros Pictures and HBO have always been synonymous with groundbreaking filmmaking. I'm thrilled to be working with them to discover the most exciting new voices in film and television and help bring their visions to life. I've loved working with the studio over the years and have so much respect for their dedication, their willingness to take chances and their desire to push the envelope creatively."

This news is potentially very exciting given Pattinson's recent high-profile projects under the Warner Bros. banner. Last year, he co-starred in Christopher Nolan's polarizing film Tenet, which went on to be one of very few blockbuster films to be released in U.S. theaters during the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, Pattinson had been filming the upcoming The Batman, where he will star as the titular character. If his deal with Warner Bros. is of any indication, it's that he enjoyed his time with the company and would like to make more films for them. The deal does not discuss acting opportunities, but when an actor signs deals like this, it normally insinuates he will act in at least a few of the movies he produces.

In a joint statement, Warners' president, production and development Courtenay Valenti and New Line's president and CCO, Richard Brener discussed Pattinson's deal saying, "We have been incredibly impressed with Rob's eye for identifying dynamic new filmmakers. Additionally, he is continually nurturing exciting story ideas into compelling screenplays. We are so excited that Warner Bros. and New Line will be his home and that we get to benefit from his creative, commercial passions." Notably, they mention Pattinson's penchant for story ideas and screenplays, so it's probable that he will be directly involved in writing movies for the company. In fact, the timing of this deal indicates that Pattinson may help write potential sequels for The Batman - much like Ben Affleck was originally signed to do for his interpretation of the character. Only time will tell, but Pattinson surely has a world of possibilities ahead of him.

The Batman has recently concluded filming and will star Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/The Batman, Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot/The Penguin, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Paul Dano as Edward/NashtonThe Riddler, Zoe Kravitz as Selina KyleCatwoman, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, and Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon. The film is rumored to follow Bruce Wayne in his early years of being Batman as he tracks down several notable Gotham villains. The Batman will release only in theaters on March 4, 2022. The Hollywood Reporter.