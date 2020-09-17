The Batman star Robert Pattinson has never been a front-runner for the role of James Bond but, thanks to his role in director Christopher Nolan's sci-fi spy thriller, Tenet, this could change. Since starring in the movie, the odds of Pattinson taking on the iconic role have greatly improved, with bookies speculating that they will continue to do so once audiences see the actor as the crime-fighting Caped Crusader.

"Christopher Nolan could play a key role in choosing the next 007 if the latest rumours around the director and Bond are to be believed," a Ladbrokes spokeman said. "And with Robert Pattinson clearly in-demand, there's every chance the Tenet star will be replacing Daniel Craig - via another huge role in Bruce Wayne- as odds continue to tumble."

Since starring in Tenet, Ladbrokes has halved the odds on the former Twilight heartthrob being the next person to don the famous tuxedo. Similarly, the betting company Coral said, "Robert Pattinson hasn't entered our calculations for the next James Bond very often over the last few years but his role in spy film Tenet could well elevate him into the mix. He's a lively outsider in the betting."

The Batman actor is still very much an outside choice for Bond, with the actor sitting at 33/1 at Ladbrokes and 50/1 at Coral, but both organizations are in agreement that his odds are going to continue to improve as he further distances himself from Twilight and continues to take down bad guys on the big screen.

Director Danny Boyle, who was once attached to direct the upcoming No Time to Die, has said previously that he thinks Robert Pattinson would make a great James Bond. "It was so bizarre, because I was sitting there thinking, oh my God, they should get him to be the next Bond," Boyle said last year.

Fans of Ian Fleming's espionage icon have been wondering for some time who will take over the role after Daniel Craig departs the franchise, with Idris Elba's odds greatly improving over the last through months. Recently, Man of Steel and The Witcher star Henry Cavill was chosen as the perfect choice for the role by an AI-assisted casting programme.

Before any of that though, we still have yet to see Daniel Craig as James Bond for the fifth and final time in No Time to Die, which picks up five years after the capture of Ernst Stavro Blofeld, with James Bond having now left active service. He is approached by Felix Leiter, his friend, and a CIA officer, who enlists his help in the search for Valdo Obruchev, a missing scientist. When it becomes apparent that Obruchev was abducted, Bond must confront a danger the likes of which the world has never seen before.

No Time to Die is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga from a screenplay by Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Fukunaga, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Léa Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, and Ralph Fiennes reprise their roles from previous films, with Rami Malek and Lashana Lynch joining the main cast. No Time to Die has been delayed several times due to the ongoing global circumstances, with rumors currently abound that it may be delayed again. For now, the movie is scheduled for release on 12 November in the United Kingdom and on 25 November in the United States. This comes to us from both Ladbrokes and Coral.