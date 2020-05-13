Robert Pattinson blew up his microwave in a new interview. The Batman actor was trying to show off a new pasta dish he came up with, but things did not go as planned. As it turns out, Pattinson doesn't seem to know the difference between a microwave and an oven. Times are tough for a lot of people at the moment, including Hollywood actors, who have to remain indoors just like the rest of us. At the beginning of the year, Pattinson was on the set of The Batman and eating catered meals. Now he has to cook for himself.

Production on The Batman was shut down around the middle of March due to the world's current state of affairs, which meant that the cast and crew had to pack up and head home. With all of his newfound free time, Robert Pattinson began brainstorming a new "pasta which you can hold in your hand."

The actor calls his creation, Piccolini Cuscino or "Little Pillow." The idea all started when he began wondering why, "pasta really didn't have the same kind of fast-food credentials as burgers and pizzas?" He added, "I was trying to figure out how to capitalize in this area of the market."

In a new interview, Robert Pattinson decided he was going to bring the Piccolini Cuscino to life. According to the interviewer, the recipe included a "giant, filthy dust-covered box of cornflakes, pre-sliced cheese, sauce, sugar, penne, aluminum foil, and water."

Things got off to a bad start when Pattinson burned himself on the pasta fresh out of the microwave and then reportedly lit one of his gloves on fire. Things took a turn for the worse when the actor wrapped his experiment in tin foil and placed it back in the microwave, assuring the interviewer that it was an oven. You can read a portion of the story below.

"Proudly he is walking back toward the counter that his phone is on when, behind him, a lightning bolt erupts from the oven/microwave... Pattinson ducks like someone outside has opened fire. He's giggling and crouching as the oven throws off stray flickers of light and sound. 'The f***ing electricity... oh, my God,' Pattinson said. Then, with a loud, final bang, the oven/microwave goes dark."

Robert Pattinson may be a great actor, but he doesn't seem to know the difference between an oven and a microwave. "Yeah, I think I have to leave that alone... But that is a Piccolini Cuscino," said The Batman actor. Tin foil is notorious for destroying microwaves, along with anything else made of metal, like a fork or spoon. Whatever the case may be, this could have all been an elaborate joke that the actor is playing on all of us, and his microwave.

The U.K. is attempting to let studios get back to work, which is where The Batman was being shot. At the moment, it is unclear when the production will resume again, especially as more cities across the United States are recommending staying indoors through July. For now, we're just going to have to wait and see. The production will get back to normal at some point, but just don't expect to see Piccolini Cuscino in any restaurants ever. The interview with Robert Pattinson was originally conducted by GQ.