The Batman star Robert Pattinson has been named the most handsome man in the world according to the Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi. Developed by the ancient Greeks during the European Renaissance, the system has since been adapted by scientists to explain what makes a person physically beautiful. Utilizing this formula, the eyes, eyebrows, nose, lips, chin, jaw, and facial shapes of many famous celebrities were measured against one another with Pattinson emerging as the most scientifically-handsome one of them all - at least according to the ancient Greeks.

Dr. Julian De Silva, who runs the Centre For Advanced Facial Cosmetic and Plastic Surgery center in London, uses this Greek-based technology for his line of work. He also ran the tests to determine which male celebrity is the most handsome according to the technology, which utilizes sophisticated computerised mapping techniques. "Robert Pattinson was the clear winner when all elements of the face were measured for physical perfection," De Silva says, noting the actor was considered to be 92.15% perfect. He adds: "[Pattinson] was in the top five for nearly all the categories because he has such classically shaped features and a wonderful chiselled jaw."

Just behind Pattinson in second place on the list is Man of Steel star Henry Cavill at 91.64%, with Dr. Julian particularly giving praise to the actor's "lips and forehead" and his "matching ratio of nose and lips and his eye position." Following behind these two are A Star is Born star Bradley Cooper at 91.08% and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star Brad Pitt at 90.51%. In order, the names making up the rest of the top ten are George Clooney, Hugh Jackman, David Beckham, Idris Elba, Kanye West, and Ryan Gosling.

Pattinson is very well known for his portrayal as high school vampire Edward Cullen in the teen romance movie Twilight and its many sequels. This stint made him massively famous as a teen idol, so the claim that Pattinson is the world's most beautiful man is certainly nothing new. He has since established himself as a fine dramatic actor as well, most recently proven by his acclaimed performance alongside Willem Dafoe in The Lighthouse. Amid criticism from Twilight haters, he was also cast as Bruce Wayne in Matt Reeves' upcoming superhero movie The Batman. As of now, Pattinson has been hard at work shooting the movie in London.

Ancient Greeks may have their own idea of who could be dubbed the world's most handsome man, but it would appear that the people at People magazine disagree. Back in November, the publication named singer and actor John Legend as 2019's "Sexiest Man Alive," following such other names as Idris Elba, Blake Shelton, and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. This particular honor has yet to be achieved by Pattinson as well, but The Batman star is still young and there's a good chance it will happen some day. This news comes to us from The Daily Mail.