A new report has suggested that Robert Pattinson has walked away with a $3 million pay check for taking on the role of the Caped Crusader in The Batman. Information on the subject comes from a report in Variety about the changing movie industry, where the sudden rise of streaming services has seen some of cinema's biggest stars appearing more on the small screen than the big screen. The report says, "Robert Pattinson picked up $3 million for his turn in The Batman, a grittier take on the comic book icon." It is an interesting statement for a few reasons.

The paragraph in the article which lists Pattinson's The Batman payout deals with the fact that Hollywood are still shelling out up to $20 million for the big headlining stars, even with many of the movies they are starring in heading to streaming platforms. This price tag is one that has been associated with Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds, who all reported took home $20 million for staring in the upcoming Netflix movie, Red Notice- one of the streamers most pricey original movies with an estimated budget of around $200 million when all is said and done.

When compared to this kind of money, the Robert Pattinson deal for The Batman looks like chicken feed on paper, but what should be considered is that The Batman is not simply a one movie and done kind of deal, and whatever the movie leads to will then have a huge impact on Pattinson's potential earnings which would begin to look much more like the eight figure sums that we are now used to seeing, and that is not counting any merchandising or profit percentage pay that he could also end up being in line for if things go well.

On that front, Warner Bros. have already seemingly put Zack Snyder's DC universe ideas in the freezer and are powering ahead with their newer, model of Dark Knight, despite Ben Affleck's Batman still appearing in The Flash movie. The Batman has already seen the green light given to a spin-off TV show about the Gotham Police Department and another two movies, which means that Pattinson may currently be on the brink of the next big Batman Universe following the likes of Chris Nolan's trilogy into the cinema history books, and then that $3 million initial pay check would suddenly be a thing of the past.

Another reason for the seemingly low figure is that Pattinson hasn't yet quite made it to the top of his game and isn't seen as the big leading man in such a property as Batman yet. The shadow of Twilight still hangs over him a little, and after a number of smaller roles which have given him some credibility as an actor and not just a teen blockbuster idol, it could now be his time to shine in a part that will likely either make him or break him. With him recently signing a first look deal with the Warners, everyone involved will be hoping it is the former of those outcomes that we see when The Batman arrives in theaters on March 4th, 2022. This news comes to us from Variety.