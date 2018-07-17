A new Robin Hood trailer has arrived. Lionsgate has opted to debut the full-length trailer for their upcoming take on the Robin Hood legend ahead of San Diego Comic-Con, as opposed to showcasing the movie at the event. That actually makes some sense. Can a studio really do anything that special to make people genuinely excited for another movie about the same thing we've seen over and over again? Granted, this new take looks awfully flashy, but it's still rob from the rich and give to the poor. So on and so forth.

This trailer gives us a clear idea as to why this movie originally had "Origins" as its subtitle. We see the titular hero learning the ropes in a training montage from Little John. It's also not just going to be some simple thievery going on. Robin and his gang are going to be planning a big heist, aiming for the sheriff's treasury. Basically, this looks like it could be, at least in part, a medieval Ocean's Eleven, but with a lot of death and war thrown into the mix. There is an awful lot of prestige bow and arrow action going on here, enough to make even Hawkeye blush. Lots of explosions, lots of action, lots of slow motion.

In Robin Hood, Robin of Loxley is a war-hardened Crusader and his commander, friend and trainer Little John mount a big and bold revolt against the corrupt English crown and the dreaded Sheriff of Nottingham. The studio is describing this particular take as a "thrilling action-adventure packed with gritty battlefield exploits, mind-blowing fight choreography, and a timeless romance." The only real difference here appears to be that there are going to be more explosions and fany action set pieces, when compared to something like Ridley Scott's Robin Hood from 2010.

The cast features Taron Egerton (Kingsman: The Secret Service) as our main hero. Jamie Foxx (Django Unchained) as Little John, Jamie Dornan (Fifty Shades of Grey) as Will Scarlet, Eve Hewson (Bridge of Spies) as Maid Marian, Tim Minchin (Californication) as Friar Tuck, Paul Anderson (The Revenant) as Guy of Gisborne Ben Mendelsohn as the Sheriff of Nottingham round out the ensemble. Lionsgate is set to release the movie in theaters on November 21, 2018.

Otto Bathurst (Black Mirror) directs with a screenplay from Joby Harold (King Arthur: Legend of the Sword). Robin Hood is going to be facing down some major competition, as both Creed 2 and Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 are both set to debut on the same day. This movie has some star power, but it's surely going to have to settle for second or third place that weekend at best. Perhaps the studio is hoping this will do big business overseas? We'll have to see what happens when critics begin weighing in later this year. Be sure to check out the new trailer, courtesy of the Lionsgate Movies YouTube channel, for yourself below.