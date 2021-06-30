Beloved animated studio Aardman Animation have returned with our first look at Netflix's Robin Robin, a 30-minute stop-motion special that could quite easily become the next Christmas classic. From the makers of Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon, Chicken Run, and Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit as well as the rest of the Wallace and Gromit series, Robin Robin follows a bird raised by mice, who begins to question where she belongs and sets off on a daring journey of self-discovery.

The trailer reveals the kind of achingly adorable, charmingly, simple-yet-beautifully-detailed character design that the accomplished animation studio has become known for, introducing us to some of the movie's core cast of stop-motion animal characters. The movie has also amassed some major names to provide the voices of the various animals, including Golden Globe winner Gillian Anderson, Oscar nominee Richard E. Grant, and The Big Sick and Sweet Tooth star Adeel Akhtar.

Christopher Robin's Bronte Carmichael will provide the voice of the titular Robin, who, when her egg falls from the nest, is adopted by a family of mice, and raised as one of their own. Not quite a bird and not quite a mouse, but full of determination. Robin sets out on an adventure to prove herself and just maybe, if she's lucky, get a sandwich. Adeel Akhtar meanwhile voices Dad Mouse, a caring but cautious soul who is single-handedly raising a family of five children, one of them being an adopted bird.

Richard E. Grant (Logan and Can You Ever Forgive Me?) will provide the voice of Magpie, an obsessive collector of shiny 'stuff' who, underneath his many ruffled feathers he really is a good egg and takes Robin under his wing and onto a journey of self-discovery. Gillian Anderson, who is best known for her role in seminal sci-fi series The X-Files and recently received critical acclaim for her performance in Netflix's The Crown, will voice the villain of the piece, a Cat who just so happens to know the perfect place for robins and mice alike, her stomach.

Robin Robin is directed by its creators Dan Ojari and Mikey Please, and has been written by Ojari, Please, and Sam Morrison. Aardman's Sarah Cox on board as Executive Producer and Helen Argo on board as Producer. "When Dan and Mikey first pitched us the concept for Robin Robin we knew instantly that this was a rare and special project that we had to make together" said Sarah Cox, Executive Producer. "It's a beautifully crafted stop-frame musical that immediately feels classic whilst being groundbreaking and modern."

Alexi Wheeler, Manager of Kids and Family International Originals at Netflix, said of the project, "Together with Aardman, we're thrilled to celebrate and introduce new generations of families around the world to the craft of stop motion animation through Robin Robin, a magical tale that warms the heart and can be enjoyed by the whole family." Robin Robin is set for release on Netflix just in time for the holidays on November 27, 2021.