The late, great Robin Williams is being celebrated with a brand new, massive DVD box set covering his entire career. The new set, titled Robin Williams: Comedic Genius, comes with over 50 hours of footage, which includes more than 100 performances across various mediums from talks shows to stand-up specials. For fans of Williams, this may be a must-have.

We tragically lost Robin Williams in 2014, but few performers are capable of leaving such a lasting impact. Not an ounce of love for the man behind classics such as Mrs. Doubtfire, Good Will Hunting and the unforgettable Genie from Aladdin has faded in the years since his passing. For those who might like to see material from Robin Williams they might otherwise have a difficult time tracking down, here's everything included in the Robin Williams: Comedic Genius box set.

All five HBO stand-up specials together for the very first time: These Include Off the Wall (1978), An Evening with Robin Williams (1983), An Evening at the MET (1986), Live on Broadway (2002) and Weapons of Self Destruction (2009).

Never-before-released shows: These Include Robin's full MGM Grand Garden stand-up from 2007 and the Montreal stop on his last tour in 2012, a conversation on stage between Williams and comedian David Steinberg.

Robin's best talk show and late-night TV appearances: These include The Tonight Show starring Johnny Carson, The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, The Oprah Winfrey Show, The Graham Norton Show, Saturday Night Live and more.

Rare, never-before-seen clips: These include early stand-up, raw footage from HBO's promo shoots, a hilarious toast to Richard Pryor by Robin as Mrs. Doubtfire, and more.

Brand new interviews with close friends and family: These include interviews with Billy Crystal, Steve Martin, Jay Leno, Eric Idle, David Steinberg, Lewis Black and Zak Williams.

Critically acclaimed 2018 HBO documentary, Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind: From Emmy Award-winning director Marina Zenovich and Oscar-winning producer Alex Gibney.

Robin Williams: Uncensored: A collectible 24-page, full-color memory book featuring rare, archival photos from award-winning photographer Arthur Grace, reminiscences from friends and colleagues, Robin's personal tour notes and more.

Also included in the set are 11 hilarious episodes of Mork & Mindy including the two-part pilot. James Lipton's Emmy Award-nominated 90-minute interview with Robin on Inside the Actors Studio, plus deleted scenes. And a comprehensive collection of Robin's USO shows around the world.

Hours of bonus features:

• Behind-the-scenes footage

• Local highlights from tour stops, promos and more.

• Featurettes include: The Early Years, San Francisco: Where It All Started, Comic Genius, and TV's Best Guest

Many fans will surely note that none of his movies are included here. Those would have made this a licensing nightmare, undoubtedly, and probably would have made this set downright unaffordable. The good news is that those movies are easy enough to track down. Much of what is included in the set can't be said the same for. So, despite the fact that this won't be a way for fans to get their hands on a copy of Jumanji or Good Morning Vietnam, it should still make for a great way to celebrate Robin William's long and enduring legacy.

The set is available for pre-order now through Time Life and is spread across four volumes, all contained in a deluxe collector's box. Robin Williams: Comedic Genius is going for $199.90, which includes free shipping. You can also check out a trailer for the box set for yourself below. Those interested in doing a pre-order can head on over to RobinWilliams.com. The set is expected to ship in early November.