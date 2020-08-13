August 11 marked the 6th anniversary of Robin Williams passing away. The actor and performer, who was equally at ease in comic and serious roles, and effortlessly straddled the world of Stand up, and multiple wildly varying genres of cinema, was fondly remembered by fans on social media, who paid tribute to the many popular characters Williams created over the years with various pieces of fan art and tributes.

Popular fanart creator BossLogic paid tribute to possibly Williams' most popular character of all time, the Genie from the original Disney animation movie Aladdin. Although Williams only provided the voice, his energetic delivery and the range of impressions and jokes he ad-libbed for the part had such an impact on the character that the animators drew the onscreen version of the Genie to fit William's performance, rather than making the actor supply the dialogues according to the animation storyboards, as is usually the case with such projects.

Aside from the Genie, fans also remembered the many sterling live-action roles the actor immortalized over the years, from the manic and over-the-top Mork in Mork and Mindy to the wry, world-weary but supremely empathetic Sean Maguire in Good Will Hunting. Fans also remembered the many heartfelt words that Willaims had spoken in interviews over the years that continue to strike a chord with audiences, particularly his unique insight into the world of comedy and comedians.

"I think the saddest people always try their hardest to make people happy because they know what it's like to feel absolutely worthless and they don't want anyone else to feel like that."

Although Williams passed away in 2014, the circumstances regarding his death continue to be fuel for speculation. The causes behind his death have been attributed to a range of factors, from depression to the illness known as Lewy Body Dementia.

The trailer for the documentary Robin's Wish was released on 11 August to mark the actor's passing. The project, which is set to be distributed by Vertical Entertainment, will be released digitally and on-demand on Sept. 1. The documentary examines Robin Williams' legacy, and through interviews with the comedian's widow, Susan Schneider, as well as many of his friends and colleagues in the industry, promises to shed new light on the last days of the actor's life, and his struggle with a degenerative disease that ended his life, as Schneider explains in the trailer.

"My husband had unknowingly been bottling a deadly disease. Nearly every region of his brain was under attack. He experienced himself disintegrating."

Even though Williams passed away years ago under tragic circumstances, his work continues to entertain and inspire his global fan following, as well as professionals within the entertainment industry. Hopefully, the documentary and the various fan tributes will bring a measure of comfort and closure to fans who are still reeling from his loss, and help them remember the best parts of William's contributions to the world.

