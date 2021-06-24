Robin Williams is getting a lot of love online with thousands of fans paying tribute to the late comedy legend. From his iconic movie career to his truly unique brand of stand-up comedy, there has never been anyone quite like Robin Williams, nor could there ever be again. Over the course of several decades, Williams had become one of the world's most beloved stars as one of the funniest and most talented people to ever exist.

Sadly, it all came to horrific end in 2014 when Robin Williams died by suicide at the age of 63. As he was still very active with his movie career, the news was a tremendous shock, as most everyone appeared to be unaware that the actor was suffering. It was almost unfathomable to lose someone so hilarious and full of life in such a way, making Robin's death particularly painful for everyone who loved him.

On Twitter, a viral tweet asks people to name which celebrity death hit hardest. Thousands of fans were quick to name Williams, given the nature of his passing and how much he is still missed. As one fan puts it: "Robin Williams. The fact that he died the way he did, broke my heart. He gave us so much joy and laughter & I knew his heart was broken for him to have done that. It still saddens me."

Another fan responded by writing, "Robin Williams. Over the years his movies brought me so much joy. What makes it all the sadder is that he couldn't find that joy for himself. Such a tragedy."

"Robin Williams for sure," another fan agreed. "Most celebrity deaths make me sad, but his really hit me."

Another fan wrote: "I will always love Robin Williams. The man was a light on this earth that we did not deserve."

Praising the legend, another fan said, "Saw Robin Williams trending. Thee GREATEST Comedian of all time! You couldn't script Robin Williams, He was the Script! his Improvs made any movie he did better than what was originally planned! I loved his interviews! They were always freestyle stand-ups!"

And another fan tweeted: "Robin Williams. I wasn't prepared for his sadness, I only knew my joy because of him. It wrecked me and made me feel guilty for being selfish in how I felt."

Because Williams stayed busy to the very end, four movies came out after his death: Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb, A Merry Friggin' Christmas, Boulevard, and Absolutely Anything. At the time of his passing, he was also preparing to revisit Mrs. Doubtfire for a new sequel that was in the works. Because he kept his pain inside and showed no indications of slowing down anytime soon, it was impossible to predict what ended up happening to the iconic actor and comedian.

Other popular celebrities who have since left us are also getting a lot of mentions in this discussion. Heath Ledger, who posthumously won an Oscar for his role as the Joker in The Dark Knight, is another name that's getting brought up a lot. Some of the other celebrities getting mentioned include Anthony Bourdain, Amy Winehouse, Whitney Houston, Michael Jackson, Prince, Carrie Fisher, Chadwick Boseman, Steve Irwin, and Paul Walker. You can see what others are saying over at Twitter.

Robin Williams is trending and my heart hurts all over again. — Natalie (she/her/hers) (@NatalieNClark) June 24, 2021

Robin Williams, Chester Bennington, Stan Lee, John Witherspoon, Chadwick Boseman, MF Doom, and Cicely Tyson — Dawson Carpenter #SCADAlumni (@dawsonmcarpent1) June 24, 2021

Both Heath Ledger and Robin Williams trending…….man I miss them so much — Vet - Loki Era ♋️😎🤍 (@IronLoki97) June 24, 2021

Dimebag Darrell Abbott and Robin Williams.



Lord Richard Attenborough and Harold Ramis are honorable mentions. — Kevin McDonald (@CynicalKM) June 24, 2021

Robin Williams, Leonard Nimoy, John Spencer, are among the top, it is like losing a piece of your extended family :( — Janet Cesanek (@Janetcesanek) June 24, 2021