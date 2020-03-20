Like most of us, Zelda Williams has been spending a lot of time at home as people practice social distancing to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. With so much free time to spare, Williams has taken to giving her home a good cleaning, and doing so uncovered a rather touching memory of her legendary father, the late Robin Williams. "Isolation spring deep cleaning is turning up some fun old gems," Zelda writes on Twitter, sharing with her followers a strip of photos from a photo booth from many years ago with her and Robin. You can take a look at the image below.

In the photo strip images, Robin Williams appears exactly how most of us remember him, hamming it up with very animated facial expressions. Zelda is clearly a chip off the old block as well, having just as much fun as her father in each of the four pictures. Looking at the post is bittersweet, as it's wonderful to see this touching moment of Zelda and Robin together during happier times, but it also serves as another painful reminder that the one-of-a-kind performer is no longer with us. The pain of his loss continues to be felt tremendously by his fans, but for as how much as we all still love Robin, Zelda might be missing him most of all.

One of the most entertaining and beloved actors and comedians of all time, Robin is known for his starring roles in many hit movies like Hook, Mrs. Doubtfire, Aladdin, and Jumanji. In 2014, fans across the world were shocked and saddened to learn Robin Williams had committed suicide at the age of 63. Given the nature of his passing, Robin was clearly suffering far more than any of his fans could have ever guessed, but he always made it clear just how much joy he'd get from raising his children. "My children give me a great sense of wonder. Just to see them develop into these extraordinary human beings," Robin once said of his three kids.

Born in 1989, 30-year-old Zelda was named after the popular Nintendo game series The Legend of Zelda, as her father was a big fan of the games. In 2011, the two appeared together in a television ad for the Nintendo 3DS game The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D. She has since been following in her father's footsteps by becoming an actress and comedian, though Zelda has also spent time behind the camera by writing and directing the short film Shrimp, which follows the lives of dominatrixes living in Los Angeles. She also regularly provides voices on the animated series Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

There will never, ever be anyone else like Robin Williams, and the beloved entertainer's memory still shines just as brightly now as it always has. We'll always have his classic movies and performances to help us remember him and keep his legacy forever alive, though he'll always be very badly missed. The tweet shown above comes to us from Zelda Williams on Twitter.