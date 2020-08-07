Vertical Entertainment has released a new trailer for Robin's Wish. The documentary comes from director Tylor Norwood and will take a look at Robin Williams' final days before the beloved actor and comedian passed away at the age of 63 in 2014. The movie has a specific focus as it looks to set the record straight on what Williams was going through in the time before his death.

The trailer opens up with Robin Williams discussing the human brain, with moments of him performing over the years peppered in. Attention then shifts to his passing and the wave of media speculation that followed. Medical experts, as well as those closest to Williams, then discuss what his state was in those final days and the medical condition that was ravaging his body. It looks to be both devastating and inspiring.

Robin's Wish Tells the powerful true story of actor/comedian Robin Williams' final days. For the first time, his fight against a deadly neurodegenerative disorder, known as LewyBody Dementia, is shown in detail. Through a journalistic lens, the movie sheds new light on the mind of one of the greatest entertainers of all time. Susan Schneider Williams, Shawn Levy, John R. Montgomery, Rick Overton and David E. Kelly, among others, all appear in the documentary to discuss the late entertainer. Williams had this to say in a statement.

"During the last year of his life, Robin was confronted with anxiety, paranoia, insomnia, scary altered realities and a roller coaster of hope and despair. With our medical team's care we chased a relentless parade of symptoms but with very little gain. It wasn't until after Robin's passing, in autopsy, that the source of his terror was revealed: he had diffuse Lewy body disease. It was one of the worst cases medical professionals had seen. Armed with the name of a brain disease I'd never heard of, I set out on a mission to understand it, and that led me down my unchosen path of advocacy. With invaluable help from leading medical experts, I saw that what Robin and I had gone through, finally made sense, our experience matched up with the science. And what I discovered along the way was bigger than me, and bigger than Robin. The full story was revealed during the making of this film and it holds the truth that Robin and I had been searching for."

The movie features seventeen people who were among those closest to Robin coming together to offer personal insights and information about his condition during his final days. It showcases first-time interviews from director Shawn Levy of the Night at The Museum series along with producer John R. Montgomery and writer-producer David E. Kelley of The Crazy Ones. These are some of the last creators Williams worked with.

Robin Williams is known best for his roles in movies such as Good Morning, Vietnam, Mrs. Doubtfired and Aladdin. Williams was also an accomplished stand-up comedian and a four-time Oscar-nominee, winning Best Supporting Actor for Good Will Hunting. Robin's Wish arrives via on demand and digital on September 1. Be sure to check out the trailer from the Vertical Entertainment YouTube channel.