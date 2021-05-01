After years in the making, the long-awaited RoboCop documentary has finally wrapped filming. That's not all, as the filmmakers behind RoboDoc: The Creation of Robocop have announced that none other than Peter Weller, the original actor who brought the character to life, will be featured in the movie. They have even released a brief clip teasing the interview.

RoboDoc will feature what is described as a "lengthy interview" with Peter Weller. The brief clip sees Weller sitting down for the chat. The actor also helps to announce the doc's forthcoming release, which is expected to happen soon now that everything is in the can. The filmmakers made the announcement on Twitter, saying the following alongside the release of the clip.

‘RoboCop! Who is he? What is he? Where does he come from?’

"RoboCop! Who is he? What is he? Where does he come from?' Well we have the answers! We're beyond excited to announce RoboCop himself, Peter Weller joins RoboDoc: The Creation of RoboCop."

Christopher Griffiths and Eastwood Allen co-direct the movie, which has been in the works for four years. Cult Screenings UK and Red Rock Entertainment are behind the production. Aside from Peter Well, the deep-dive exploration of Paul Verhoeven's 80s sci-fi classic will feature many more interviews. Some of the other cast and crew members set to appear include Verhoeven, Nancy Allen, Kurtwood Smith, Ray Wise, Ronny Cox, Phil Tippett and Bart Mixon. Gary Collins of Red Rock Entertainment had this to say in a statement.

"There has never been a documentary film quite like RoboDoc and the unique access to archive, exclusive interviews, attention to detail and a stunning visual ethos make this film a truly unique production and one that we are very proud to be a part of."

RoboCop was originally released in 1987. It was a relatively big hit in its day. But its true legacy would be found in the years to come, as it has gone on to be regarded as one of the most influential sci-fi movies ever made. It kicked off a franchise, with RoboCop 2 and RoboCop 3 following in 1990 and 1993, respectively. Peter Well, it's worth noting, did not return for the third installment. A remake was also released in 2014, which starred Joel Kinnaman in the leading role. The general consensus is that none of the subsequent entries managed to capture the same magic as the original.

Aside from the documentary, the franchise looks to make a comeback on several fronts. For one, a sequel titled RoboCop Returns has been in the works for several years. Originally, District 9 director Neill Blomkamp was set to be at the helm. After he departed, Abe Forsythe stepped in. Additionally, a prequel series following the character of Dick Jones is in development with original screenwriter Ed Neumeier. RoboDoc: The Creation of RoboCop does not yet have a release date set. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. Be sure to check out the new clip for yourself. This news was first reported by Deadline.