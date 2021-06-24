RoboCop fans are honoring Peter Weller and Nancy Allen on their shared birthday. Back in 1987, both veteran performers made names for themselves by starring in the legendary sci-fi action movie RoboCop, forever turning both into favorite stars for fans of the feature. The two co-stars also just so happen to share a birthday today, with Weller turning 74 and Allen turning 71.

Online, there are many tribute posts coming in for both actors. The Arrow Films Video account tweeted an image from the set of Allen giving Weller's RoboCop bunny years. In the tweet, the Blu-ray distributor posted, "Sometimes, casting hits just right! Happy Birthday to RoboCop stars Peter Weller and Nancy Allen!"

Sometimes, casting hits just right!



Happy Birthday to ROBOCOP stars Peter Weller and Nancy Allen! pic.twitter.com/6w61GvcWQk — ArrowFilmsVideo (@ArrowFilmsVideo) June 24, 2021

Another tweet reads: "Many Happy Returns to RoboCop Birthday Buddies Nancy Allen, 71, and Peter Weller, 74!"

Many Happy Returns to #RoboCop Birthday Buddies Nancy Allen, 71, and Peter Weller, 74! pic.twitter.com/bx6Zzxt6ki — Marshall Julius: Vintage Geek! (@MarshallJulius) June 24, 2021

"Happy Birthday Peter Weller!!!" posted a RoboCop lover. "An amazing actor and someone I can listen to talk about anything cause he's so damn smart lol And he's tattooed on me!"

Happy Birthday Peter Weller!!! An amazing actor and someone I can listen to talk about anything cause he’s so damn smart lol And he’s tattooed on me! 😀🥳 #RoboCoppic.twitter.com/35WRjRPzNj — *Baseball Chickie!* (@baseballchickie) June 24, 2021

Another Weller fan said, "G'Morning, All! ...and Happy Birthday, Peter Weller!"

Honoring Allen, another fan posted a picture of the actress and wrote, "A very happy birthday to Nancy Allen, star of Dressed to Kill, Blow Out, Carrie, RoboCop and so many more movies I love."

A very happy birthday to Nancy Allen, star of DRESSED TO KILL, BLOW OUT, CARRIE, ROBOCOP and so many more movies I love. #botdpic.twitter.com/KwLOA63XyN — Michael (@StarfireLounge) June 24, 2021

And another Allen fan said, "Happy birthday Nancy Allen, who made her mark in then-husband Brian de Palma's classic trilogy: as revenge-seeking Chris in Carrie, and twice playing hookers, as Liz in Dressed to Kill and Sally in Blow Out. She was also great fun as Officer Anne Lewis in RoboCop."

Happy birthday Nancy Allen, who made her mark in then-husband Brian de Palma's classic trilogy: as revenge-seeking Chris in Carrie, and twice playing hookers, as Liz in Dressed To Kill and Sally in Blow Out. She was also great fun as Officer Anne Lewis in Robocop. pic.twitter.com/oeIH92XSjp — Michael W. Freeman (@Freelineorlando) June 24, 2021

RoboCop was written by Edward Neumeier and Michael Miner and directed by Paul Verhoeven. Set in crime-ridden Detroit, the movie follows police officer Alex Murphy (Weller) who is brutally murdered by a gang of violent criminals, only to be resurrected as the cyborg law enforcer RoboCop. Allen co-stars in the movie as Anne Lewis, Murphy's partner. Weller went on to reprise the role in RoboCop 2 while Allen appeared as Anne in all three installments of the original trilogy.

Weller has since gone on to appear in many other movies, which includes roles in Naked Lunch, Screamers, and Star Trek Into Darkness. He also provided the voice of Bruce Wayne in the two-part animated movie Batman: The Dark Knight Returns, which followed an older Bruce coming out of retirement to once again take down crime in Gotham. Last year, Weller provided voiceover work for the Adult Swim series JJ Villard's Fairy Tales.

As for Allen, she would go on to make appearances in various movies and TV shows after her time in the RoboCop universe. This includes roles in the movies Out of Sight, Kiss Toledo Goodbye, and Children of the Corn 666: Isaac's Return. More recently, she appeared in the documentary In Search of Darkness: Part II to speak about horror movies of the 1980s.

Today, let's hope both Weller and Allen are enjoying their special day, and let us also join the rest of the fans in wishing a happy birthday to them both. The occasion also marks the perfect day to revisit the original RoboCop, which is streaming for FREE right now on Tubi. You can also find more tribute messages for Weller and Allen on Twitter.

Happy Birthday Nancy Allen! She starred in the classic films Carrie, Blow Out, Robocop, Dressed To Kill and many more!#actress#cinemapic.twitter.com/mIxdYNrOZ4 — Death By Video (@DeathByVideoPod) June 24, 2021

Happy birthday Nancy Allen 🎂



(Mais qui est derrière elle ?) pic.twitter.com/b8tAEUA18O — Rollin T ⚡🌩️🎞️ (@thunder_rollin) June 24, 2021

@RealNancyAllen Hello, Miss Allen! Have a good week, and I hope that you and Mr. Peter Weller have a terrific Birthday tomorrow! Happy Birthday, fellow Cancers! (I have the same Birthday as both of you! That's great!). I wish you two the best! — DG11B (@DG11B) June 24, 2021

🎂 Happy Birthday Peter Weller!

🌟 24 June 1947 pic.twitter.com/rMf7KBkLvx — John Grant of #horror 👻🏰👻 (@Y2John84) June 23, 2021

Happy 70th & 74th, respectively, Birthdays to @RealNancyAllen and

PETER WELLER pic.twitter.com/k4cFu6nzAQ — George Schmidt (G) (@GeorgeSchmidt67) June 24, 2021