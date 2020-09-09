A RoboCop prequel series is on the way with original co-writer Ed Neumeier. Fans are still waiting for news about the RoboCop Returns sequel, which is still in development currently, but it appears that the TV series may take precedent for the time being. With that being said, the prequel series is still in the early stages of its own development at the moment and Neumeier seems to be pretty excited about. He had this to say about the RoboCop prequel series.

"I'm working at MGM on it. It has all the cool stuff about RoboCop except no RoboCop. I'm working with these two writers, Dave Parkin and Rob Gibbs, who bought this idea to a TV producer friend of mine, who then brought it to me. The first time I heard it I knew it was a cool idea because I could see a lot of things you could do with it. It's such an interesting character."

Instead of focusing on RoboCop, the upcoming prequel series will be about Dick Jones, who was played on the big screen by actor Ronny Cox. The RoboCop prequel series will follow Jones' rise to becoming the villain. "There's the idea of doing things about business and law enforcement in the city of Detroit a minute-and-a-half in the future, it would be a way to do all sorts of stories about business and tech, Silicon Valley, corporations, snakes in suits, cops, all that. It's a wonderful rich tapestry," Ed Neumeier said.

A RoboCop prequel series about the franchise's villain could be something that fans really respond to. We've seen shows like Gotham focus on the villains while not bringing in Batman until the very end. The upcoming prequel series could do the same thing, while keeping most of the focus on Dick Jones. Ed Neumeier explains.