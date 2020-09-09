A RoboCop prequel series is on the way with original co-writer Ed Neumeier. Fans are still waiting for news about the RoboCop Returns sequel, which is still in development currently, but it appears that the TV series may take precedent for the time being. With that being said, the prequel series is still in the early stages of its own development at the moment and Neumeier seems to be pretty excited about. He had this to say about the RoboCop prequel series.
"I'm working at MGM on it. It has all the cool stuff about RoboCop except no RoboCop. I'm working with these two writers, Dave Parkin and Rob Gibbs, who bought this idea to a TV producer friend of mine, who then brought it to me. The first time I heard it I knew it was a cool idea because I could see a lot of things you could do with it. It's such an interesting character."
Instead of focusing on RoboCop, the upcoming prequel series will be about Dick Jones, who was played on the big screen by actor Ronny Cox. The RoboCop prequel series will follow Jones' rise to becoming the villain. "There's the idea of doing things about business and law enforcement in the city of Detroit a minute-and-a-half in the future, it would be a way to do all sorts of stories about business and tech, Silicon Valley, corporations, snakes in suits, cops, all that. It's a wonderful rich tapestry," Ed Neumeier said.
A RoboCop prequel series about the franchise's villain could be something that fans really respond to. We've seen shows like Gotham focus on the villains while not bringing in Batman until the very end. The upcoming prequel series could do the same thing, while keeping most of the focus on Dick Jones. Ed Neumeier explains.
"So we've been talking about it and I think we have an interesting story. It's fun to work with a younger version of the Dick Jones we meet in RoboCop. He's an actualized corporate predator [in the movie] but nobody necessarily starts out being the bad guy. So it's going to be about the evolution of Richard Jones to Dick Jones, the story of OCP and how the world moves into the future, how the corporate world behaves."
As for when we'll be able to see the RoboCop prequel series, that is unclear. "With any luck, if MGM is willing, if we can find the partners, if we can get this pilot made, if we can convince a bunch of people - it's amazing how many people you have to convince - if that all works out maybe we'll get a TV show up", Ed Neumeier said. There's still a lot of hurdles for the team to get over before they can get the show in front of fans.
RoboCop is one of the biggest action movies of the 1980s and fans have been waiting for nearly 3 decades to see a proper sequel, which Edward Neumeier says is still in the works. For the time being, everybody is just going to have to be really patient and hope that MGM gives the series a green light, while also keeping RoboCop Returns coming to the big screen. The interview with Ed Neumeier was originally conducted by Movie Hole.