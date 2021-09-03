Robot Chicken is kicking off their 11th season with Thanos ridding the world of half it's population. We have Larry David to thank for that. Check out the Emmy-winning stop-motion animated series showing that even the Avengers are not immune to getting their feelings hurt by the perennially socially awkward, whiny and pretty judgey Larry David.

In classic Larry David style, it's everyone else's fault that he's late for a dinner reservation. Thanos (Josh Brolin), apparently mingling before his reservation, overhearing David suggest if half the population was taken out Larry would've been able to score a better parking place, hence getting his table, Thanos hooks it up! They smoked poor Jeff! And the Avengers were helpless to stop it.

If you're not familiar with Curb Your Enthusiasm, I wish we had Larry David here to skewer you, as only he can. Better yet, we could sick Susie on you, and then you'd really regret not tuning in. Both Robot Chicken and Curb will be starting their 11th season this year.

The folks at Adult Swim want you to know, "Adult Swim's off-the-wall stop-motion comedy series Robot Chicken is back for season 11 and filled with more hilarious parodies and insane characters and personalities from Joe Exotic to Peppa Pig. The new season will air as a nightly strip Monday through Thursday at midnight beginning Monday, September 6 - Thursday, September 23."

"The Robot Chicken Nerd and Bitch Pudding are also back along with a spooky Halloween-themed episode. And not to disappoint, no corner of pop culture is safe from Robot Chicken's satirical gaze this season. The show skewers today's biggest hits and classics including fan-favorite characters from movies, television shows, video games, celebrities, and even nursery rhymes - Robot Chicken spares nothing and no one and prides itself on having the most comedy a quarter-hour sketch comedy show can provide!" They are pumped.

Robot Chicken is created, and executive produced by Seth Green and Matthew Senreich. For 15 years, Green and Senreich have been making the underdog show that pulls no punches. The list of famous celebrity guests is endless. It's a testament to their talents that celebrities call them up to help Robot Chicken roast themselves. Asked how they snag their guests, Green says it just depends.

"It's finding people that we like or that we wanna play with; people we're impressed by; people who have a unique voice. (It's) finding someone who has played a character that we're featuring or (asking someone) to do an impersonation of that character. Or it's people approaching us and saying that they like the show and wanna be a part of it."

"It's been crazy and the fact that people have continued to say yes from the beginning, I think that's what helps anyone in the future to say yes. They can look back at all the people that have done the show (and see) that there hasn't been any negative effect on their careers. In fact, in a couple cases, people have been nominated for awards for their work on the show. So, all of that creates an incentive for anyone to give it a shot." Give that Robot Chicken a taste on September 6.