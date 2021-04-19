Vin Diesel will star in a live-action Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots movie. Mattel Films and Universal are reportedly teaming up with Diesel for the live-action movie adaptation of the famous tabletop boxing robot game, which marks the latest of several upcoming movie projects based on popular children's toys.

The Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots movie will follow a father and son who "form an unlikely bond with an advanced war machine." Vin Diesel is set to star in a lead role in the movie along with producing with his One Race Films label and partner Samantha Vincent. Ryan Engle (Rampage, The Commuter) wrote the screenplay. Kevin McKeon will lead the project for Mattel Films.

"To take the classic Rock 'Em Sock 'Em game, with Mattel as my partner, and align it with the kind of world building, franchise making success we have had with Universal, is truly exciting," Diesel said in a statement.

"We are proud to bring this iconic piece of Mattel IP to life on the big screen with our tremendously talented partners Vin Diesel, One Race Films and Universal," added Robbie Brenner, EP of Mattel Films. "Our rich library of franchises continues to yield compelling stories and we look forward to creating what is sure to be a thrilling action adventure for the whole family to enjoy with Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots."

This project follows a previous report that Mattel Films and Universal Pictures were collaborating on a Wishbone movie, based on the TV series of the same name. Meanwhile, other movies that are reportedly in gestation at Mattel Films include American Girl, Barbie, Barney, Hot Wheels, Magic 8 Ball, Major Matt Mason, Masters of the Universe, Thomas & Friends, UNO, and View-Master.

Diesel has also been in the headlines lately following the recent release of a new trailer for the next Fast and Furious sequel, F9. Directed by Justin Lin, the anticipated sequel will see Diesel reprising his franchise role as Dom Toretto with John Cena introduced as his long-lost brother Jakob. With tons of excitement surrounding the movie's long-awaited release, F9 is set to premiere in the United States on June 25, 2021. In a recent interview, Diesel suggested that Paul Walker had "sent" Cena to him for the sequel.