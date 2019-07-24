Rocketman blasts off three weeks early on Digital August 6, 2019 and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD August 27 from Paramount Home Entertainment.

Certified Fresh by Rotten Tomatoes, Rocketman boasts incredible performances of Elton John's beloved songs by Taron Egerton (Kingsman: The Secret Service). This electrifying film also stars Jamie Bell (Billy Elliot) as Elton's longtime lyricist and writing partner Bernie Taupin, Richard Madden (Bodyguard) as Elton's first manager, John Reid, and Bryce Dallas Howard (Jurassic World) as Elton's mother Sheila Farebrother.

The Digital, 4K Ultra HD, and Blu-ray releases are packed with over 75 minutes of must-see bonus content, including four extended musical sequences introduced by director Dexter Fletcher that showcase even more of the spectacular singing and dancing by Taron Egerton and the cast. The releases also include breakthrough moments not seen in theaters with 10 deleted and extended scenes with an introduction by Dexter Fletcher; sing-along tracks of 13 select songs; behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with Elton John, the cast, and filmmakers; intimate footage from recording studio sessions; plus, a Rocketman jukebox that allows viewers to skip straight to the music. Also, for a limited time while supplies last, the Combo Packs will include a collectible booklet with a special message from Elton John for fans of Rocketman.

Related: Rocketman Musical Director Giles Martin Talks Elton John & Taron Egerton [Exclusive]

In addition, the Digital release will include access to three more featurettes and two more deleted/extended scenes. Apple TV (iTunes) will additionally offer exclusive access to rehearsal footage from "The Bitch Is Back" and a look at Elton John's lasting impact.

Rockeman bonus features ok 4K Ultra HD combo, Blu-ray combo and Digital

Extended Musical Numbers:

• Introduction by Dexter Fletcher

• The Bitch Is Back

• Saturday Night's Alright (For Fighting)

• Breaking Down the Walls of Heartache

• Honky Cat

Deleted and Extended Scenes:

• Introduction by Dexter Fletcher

• I Love Rock And Roll

• You've Got to Kill the Person You Were Born To Be

• Arabella

• Elton in the Gas Oven

• Stylish Boots

• You're Not the First Closet Queer with a Mummy Complex

• The Blood Test

• The Heart Attack

• The Launderette

• Do You Want Anything?

- It's Going to Be a Wild Ride: Creative Vision

- Becoming Elton John: Taron's Transformation

- Larger Than Life: Production Design & Costuming

- Full Tilt: Staging the Musical Numbers

- Music Reimagined: The Studio Sessions - Behind the scenes in the recording studio with Taron & Elton​

Rocketman Lyric Companion: Sing-Along with Select Songs (English only):

• The Bitch Is Back

• I Want Love

• Saturday Night's Alright (For Fighting)

• Your Song

• Crocodile Rock

• Tiny Dancer

• Honky Cat

• Rocket Man

• Bennie and the Jets

• Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me

• Sorry Seems to Be the Hardest Word

• Goodbye Yellow Brick Road

• I'm Still Standing

• Rocketman Jukebox: Jump Straight to the Music

ONLY AVAILABLE ON DIGITAL:

• The Right Chemistry: The Ensemble Cast

• Rocket Man: Anatomy of a Scene

• Rocket Man Music Video - Taron Egerton sings the classic

Deleted and Extended Scenes:

• That's My Grandad's Name

• The Morning After

APPLE TV (iTUNES) EXCLUSIVES:

• Be True to Yourself: Elton John's Lasting Impact

• Rehearsal Shoot for "The Bitch Is Back"

The Rocketman DVD includes the feature film in standard definition.