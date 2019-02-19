An insightful new featurette for the upcoming Elton John biopic Rocketman has arrived, offering a look at star Taron Egerton as he takes on this icon of the pop music world. The movie is coming to theaters this summer, and should be a huge smash hit on level with the recent Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody.

Rocketman is an epic musical fantasy about the incredible human story of Elton John's breakthrough years. The film follows the fantastical journey of transformation from shy piano prodigy Reginald Dwight into international superstar Elton John.

This inspirational story, set to Elton John's most beloved songs and performed by star Taron Egerton, tells the universally relatable story of how a small-town boy became one of the most iconic figures in pop culture. Rocketman also stars Jamie Bell as Elton's longtime lyricist and writing partner Bernie Taupin, Richard Madden as Elton's first manager, John Reid, and Bryce Dallas Howard as Elton's mother Sheila Farebrother.

We have a brand new poster for Rocketman, which features Taron Egerton in an iconic pose as rocker Elton John in his most flamboyant glory. The new one-sheet was created and shot by visionary artist David LaChapelle. In the new featurette, Taron Egerton discusses taking on the role of such a rock legend, and what it was like to live as a superstar. It's possible that Egerton could be heading towards Oscars glory if Rocketman is as well received as Bohemian Rhapsody.

Dexter Fletcher actually took over shooting Bohemian Rhapsody after Bryan Singer was removed from that movie. He didn't get a directorial credit on the movie, and isn't eligible for any Oscars this Sunday, but many credit him for being able to save the Queen biopic, leading it to much acclaim. Fletcher previously worked with Taron Egerton on the ski biopic Eddie the Eagle, and the two have a nice rapport.

Matthew Vaughn, who directed Taron Egerton in the Kingsman movies, returns as a producer here. He is working alongside David Furnish, Adam Bohling, David Reid. Elton John is on as an executive producer, helping to ensure authenticity. Also executive producing are Steve Hamilton Shaw, Michael Gracey, Claudia Schiffer, Brian Oliver. The movie features Taron Egerton in an ensemble cast that also includes Jamie Bell, Richard Madden, Gemma Jones and Bryce Dallas Howard. Paramount Pictures brings this all-new look at Rockeman along with the new poster, which you can check out below. This Thursday, an all-new trailer will be unleashed, sure to appease the Elton John fan residing in all of us.