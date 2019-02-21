The second Rocketman trailer has arrived and it features even more of Taron Egerton's singing voice taking over Elton John classics. The music biopic is very popular at the moment, thanks to the success of Bohemian Rhapsody, which is now the highest grossing movie ever in the genre, based on the strength of Rami Malek's performance as Freddie Mercury. However, that movie and Malek may have some pretty stiff competition when Rocketman hits theaters later this year.

Each tease of Rocketman has given a glimpse into how hard Taron Egerton worked to become Elton John for the movie. Not only does he look the part and act it, but he sings it. In the latest look at the biopic, we can see Egerton begin to tackle John and Bernie Taupin's iconic song "Tiny Dancer" in the living room and later on we hear him hit the high notes in the title track for the movie. One can easily see why Elton himself was so impressed by Egerton's abilities to assimilate his voice and looks.

When talking about taking on the role in Rocketman and having it feature his voice, Taron Egerton reveals that Elton John gave him some important advice, which was "be yourself." Instead of doing a karaoke version of the singer, Egerton does his own thing with the material in terms of tone of voice and keeps everything together in a way that does not come off as contrived or forced. Instead, it comes off as a love letter or tribute to what John and Bernie Taupin have created over the years.

Elsewhere in the latest Rocketman trailer, we see the life before Elton John. John was born Reginald Kenneth Dwight and kept that as his stage name before changing into the Elton persona that allowed the artist to be somebody else. There's hints of the struggle to make it in the music business in the late 1960s all the way to breakout success in the 1970s where John has a massive drug and alcohol addiction that nearly killed him. There's a lot to take in and the trailer clocks in at a little over 2-minutes in length.

Was Dexter Fletcher able to craft a better biopic than Bohemian Rhapsody? We won't know that until Rocketman hits theaters on May 31st, but it certainly looks like a very strong contender to surpass the Queen biopic at the box office. It's a tricky situation to take a very public artist's life and reimagine it on the big screen with all of the key career and life points while keeping a narrative together, so it will be very interesting to see how Fletcher approached Elton John's story. With that being said, you can check out the latest Rocketman trailer below, thanks to the Paramount Pictures YouTube channel.