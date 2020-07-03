A Rocky IV director's cut is on the way. This information comes directly from Sylvester Stallone, who not only reprised his role as Rocky Balboa, but also sat in the director's chair for the 1985 sequel. As for what, precisely, this will entail or when it will be available? That remains to be seen, but Sly assures one thing; it will be amazing. This comes in the wake of the success of Creed 2, which served as something of a direct follow-up to the fourth entry in the long-running franchise.

The reveal came over on the action star's Instagram. Sylvester Stallone was recently promoting the extended cut of Rambo: Last Blood, which is now available, and which he claims is much better than the theatrical cut. In the comments section, someone asked him about a possible director's cut of 2006's Rocky Balboa. While Stallone shot that down, he did reveal that another entry in the franchise is getting a new version. Here's what he had to say.

"I am not doing that but I am doing a director's cut on Rocky IV which will be amazing!!!!!"

This is potentially exciting news for those who want to see Rocky and Drago fight again. But there are questions. Did Sylvester Stallone just decide that he wanted to revisit Rocky IV on his own? Did the studio request this for a planned re-release that hasn't been announced yet? Will this be an exclusive for a streaming service, which has become increasingly common these days? For now, we have precious few answers. All we know for sure is that it is indeed happening and that Stallone seems to be quite excited about it.

Rocky IV pickles up with Rocky Balboa after he reclaims the boxing championship title. He has made plans to retire and live with his wife, Adrian (Talia Shire). However, during an exhibition match, Rocky's beloved friend Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers) is brutally killed in the ring by Russian newcomer Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren). Rocky then sets off on a path of vengeance against Drago and flies to Russia to train for a Christmas Day match. Despite a mixed response from critics at the time, this remains the highest-grossing entry in the series to date, taking in more than $300 million at the global box office.

2018's Creed 2, which was a critical and commercial success, owes a lot of its success to its connections to Rocky IV. As for the future of the franchise, Creed 3 is in the cards, but it remains to be seen when Michael B. Jordan will get around to reprising his role as Adonis Creed. Sylvester Stallone, meanwhile, said that he intended to retire from the role of Rocky. But, he is also developing his own movie set within the franchise that will see the icon training a Mexican boxer. You can check out the post for yourself from Sylvester Stallone's Instagram.