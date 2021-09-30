Sylvester Stallone's Rocky IV: Rocky V. Drago The Ultimate Director's Cut﻿ is coming to a theater near you! The trailer alone will transport you back to 1985! ﻿You'll mourn all over again. You will fear Drago's mega-muscle machine, out to take down another one of our heroes.﻿You'll plead in your head with Adrian, begging Rocky not to go to Russia. Turn it up and check it out!

The most triumphant sports-drama franchise in history returns to select theaters nationwide for a one night only exclusive engagement on November 11th with Sylvester Stallone's Rocky V. Drago: The Ultimate Director's Cut. After more than 35 years, director, writer and star Sylvester Stallone masterfully reshapes Rocky IV, delivering 40 minutes of never-before-seen footage. The fight scenes are more intense, the music is more powerful and the drama is heightened as world heavyweight champion Rocky Balboa (Stallone) must defend his title once again, this time against his most formidable opponent: Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren).

In celebration of the new film, MGM is teaming up with Fathom Events for nationwide screenings, offering fans a chance to be among the first to see this all-new version of Stallone's classic 1985 film. Additionally, an exclusive Q&A with Stallone will be broadcast live in select movie theaters nationwide, and audiences will be treated to a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the recut film.

When it was first released in 1985, Rocky IV became the highest grossing of all the Rocky films, as well as the highest-grossing sports-drama in cinema for nearly a quarter-century. From writer, director and star Sylvester Stallone, Rocky IV also features Brigitte Nielsen, Burt Young, Carl Weathers, Dolph Lundgren, Michael Pataki, Robert Doornick, Stu Nahan, Talia Shire and Tony Burton. Irwin Winkler and Robert Chartoff produced the original film, with Arthur Chobanian and James D. Brubaker serving as executive producers.

Bom! Bom-Bom-Bom! That trailer has got me pumped! I'm literally typing to the beat of 'Eye of the Tiger.' The Rocky movies were my all time childhood favorites. Anything with Sylvester Stallone in it, really. Yes, even Rhinestone. For my 7th birthday, I wanted to go see the Rocky III with my mom's friend, who I was obsessed with, because she looked like Stevie Nicks. I ended up falling down a flight of stairs and needing stitches, but the biggest bummer was that I had to wait until the next night to go see Mr.T try to beat my Rocky.

I am going to go relive that moment, sans stitches and Stevie Nicks, and cheer for Rocky as he gives all he has to avenge our Apollo Creed. We're coming for you Drago! I really do love Dolph Lundgren, but Drago, we're gonna break you!

