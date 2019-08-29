Ivan Drago and Apollo Creed faced off once again this week, as Rocky IV stars Dolph Lundgren and Carl Weathers reunited. Of course, Ivan and Apollo are mortal enemies in the movie, duking it out in a brutal boxing match which results in the latter's death. Fortunately, it appears all is forgiven, and the former foes have buried the hatchet. In a photo posted to Lundgren's official Instagram account, the two actors pose with fists raised in front of a gym after an apparent workout. "Rematch at Gold's Gym Venice," Lundgren says in the photo caption. He adds: "Apollo's looking dangerous!" You can take a look at it below.

Directed by and starring Sylvester Stallone, Rocky IV further explored the friendship between Rocky Balboa and Apollo Creed. When Apollo is killed in the ring by Ivan Drago, Rocky settles the score by pummeling the Soviet boxer in their own sanctioned fight in his home country. Portrayed by Michael B. Jordan, Apollo's son Adonis is now the focus of the franchise in the Creed spin-off movies, following the young boxer walking in his father's footsteps. Last year's Creed II picks up where Rocky IV leaves off by pitting Adonis against Ivan Drago's son Viktor, with Stallone's Rocky now serving as a trainer for his late friend's son.

On Instagram, Dolph Lundgren has also been teasing another reunion with Rocky Balboa himself. About two weeks ago, Lundgren posted a vintage photograph of himself working out with Sylvester Stallone, adding the vague caption: "Looks like these two gentlemen may be working together again." This lines up with a story we reported on earlier in the month about the two reuniting for an action-drama series called The International. With Stallone executive producing and possibly directing, the planned series stars Lundgren as a secret special agent for the UN, described as a "one man S.W.A.T. team."

Of course, Lundgren and Stallone have already reunited several times in the years following Rocky IV. Of course, the two both reprised their Rocky roles just last year in Creed II. Ever since the first installment in 2010, Lundgren has also been appearing in Stallone's series of Expendables movies, each of which has brought in many other familiar action stars from the '80s and '90s. He is also set to return once again for the planned sequel The Expendables 4, which doesn't yet have an official release date. Now, many fans are asking when Carl Weathers will be brought into the fold as well, as it's clear seeing him standing next to Lundgren he'd make an awesome addition to the team.

In any case, fans of Weathers can look forward to seeing him appear on The Mandalorian, the upcoming Star Wars series set to launch on Disney+ on Nov. 12. Lundgren can also be seen in the upcoming movies Hard Night Falling, Pups Alone: A Christmas Peril, and A Man Will Rise with Tony Jaa. Hopefully, we'll see both of the Rocky IV stars showing up in The Expendables 4. The photo of Lundgren and Weathers comes to us from Dolph Lundgren on Instagram.