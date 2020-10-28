Beloved actor Tim Curry is set to make a rare public appearance for a reunion of some of the cast from the 1975 musical sensation The Rocky Horror Picture Show. The reunion is taking place in aid of a fundraiser for the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, in the United States, and will take place this coming Halloween.

Along with Tim Curry, the reunion will feature several other members of The Rocky Horror Picture Show cast, including original stars Barry Bostwick and Nell Campbell as well as Connie Britton, Wilmer Valderrama, Rosario Dawson, Lance Bass, Jason Alexander, Taylor Schilling, Jason George, and David Arquette. The fundraiser is being described as a musical event, and, according to a press release, Curry and the other performers from the hit horror musical will gather virtually for the livestream.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show reunion show will also feature performances by the Dresden Dolls, Miss Peppermint, Eiza González, Josh Gad, Ben Barnes, Jenna Ushkowitz, Rachel Bloom, Karen Olivo, Marissa Jaret Winokur, Madison Uphoff, Kalen Chase and Rumer Willis. Just yesterday, Tenacious D delivered a Time Warp Cover as part of the Vote initiative, with the 7 inch available for pre-order on their website.

The Wisconsin Dems party chair, Ben Wikler, said in an official statement, "Rocky Horror has been changing lives for decades, and now, with this reunion on Halloween Night to supercharge Wisconsin Democrats in the final stretch, it's going to change the world again." He then added, "In the final sprint of this election, we don't need a time warp," referencing one of the more famous songs from the movie.

The upcoming fundraiser event will mark one of Tim Curry's rare public appearances since 2012, when he suffered a stroke at the age of 66. The legendary actor, now 74, has sadly had to rely on the use of a wheelchair ever since. Curry played the iconic role of Dr. Frank-N-Furter in The Rocky Horror Picture Show, which finds a flat tyre leaving couple Brad and Janet stranded on a stormy night. They experience strange incidents when they seek shelter in a nearby castle belonging to Curry's Frank-N-Furter, a mad scientist who is actually an alien transvestite working on the creation of a living muscle man in his laboratory. Curry did appear in the 2016 Fox live broadcast of the Rocky Horror Picture Show stage show where he helped sing Time Warp appearing as 'The Criminologist - An Expert'. He has also lent his vocal talents to a number of projects in that time.

Though the movie was panned upon initial release, it has since become a treasured piece of musical cinema, and was even selected to be preserved in the United States National Film Registry in 2005.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show reunion is just one of the cinematic get-togethers to have happened lately, with the cast of 2007's coming-of-age teen comedy Superbad having reunited recently for a watch party in aid of a fundraiser for the Democratic Party of Wisconsin. The event saw the likes of Jonah Hill, Michael Cera, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Seth Rogen, Bill Hader, and Martha MacIssac among others brought together to reminisce.

Alongside The Rocky Horror Picture Show and Superbad, the cast of Happy Days also organized a get together in aid of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, much to the chagrin of star Scott Baio.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show reunion will be livestreamed on October 31, with donations from the event going towards assisting Joe Biden and Kamala Harris at the upcoming US presidential election on November 3. This comes to us from CNN.