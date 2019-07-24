Franchise star Sylvester Stallone has previously made it clear he's interested in starring in a new Rocky movie, and now the actor says the studio is ready to move forward with the project. The Rocky franchise has gone in new creative directions with Michael B. Jordan in Creed and Creed II, but in the future, we could be seeing both movie series running concurrently. At this stage, Stallone is reportedly in negotiations to write and direct the potential project. There's no guarantee we'll see Rocky Balboa appear in the inevitable Creed III, but it appears that either way, we haven't seen the last of the Italian Stallion just yet.

As with Creed, Stallone's planned Rocky sequel will see the retired boxer in the role of a trainer, passing on his expertise to a new fighter. Perhaps inspired by the current political climate of the United States, the subject of illegal immigration will play heavily into the new story. After Rocky befriends a boxer who's in the country illegally and winds up deported, the Italian Stallion follows him to his home country, completely placing Rocky outside of his element. "Rocky meets a young, angry person who got stuck in this country when he comes to see his sister," Stallone says about the premise in a new interview. "He takes him into his life, and unbelievable adventures begin, and they wind up south of the border. It's very, very timely."

Sylvester Stallone first began portraying boxing superstar Rocky Balboa in the 1976 movie Rocky. Also written by Stallone, the movie depicts the story of the Italian-American box as an underdog in a fight against championship boxer Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers). The movie was a tremendous hit, grossing $225 million against a $1 million budget. Multiple sequels would then follow over the years, and the character had retired from in-ring competition by 1990's Rocky V, which saw Balboa taking on fighter Tommy Gunn (Tommy Morrison) in an unsanctioned street fight. The character was then brought back in 2006 for one more solo movie, with Balboa bringing Rocky back into the ring for a fight against Mason "The Dixon" Line (Antonio Tarver).

While Rocky Balboa is a solid movie which could have effectively served as a proper conclusion for Rocky's story, Stallone would be reprising the character again soon enough. From director Ryan Coogler, the 2015 boxing movie Creed brought in Michael B. Jordan to star as Adonis Creed, the son of Rocky's former nemesis-turned-friend Apollo Creed. Of course, Stallone appears as Rocky in the movie, who now serves as a trainer for the young Adonis. Because the movie was such a hit, a new franchise was born, which continued last year with the release of Creed II.

Late last year, Stallone teased the end of his run portraying Rocky. Maybe saying goodbye to the Italian Stallion was more difficult than the actor thought. In any case, given how many people turned out to see Creed and its sequel, it's clear fans of the franchise will still pay good money to see Rocky movies, even if Rocky is no longer the one in the ring. Things look promising right now, but we'll see soon enough if the project really comes to life. This information comes to us from Variety.