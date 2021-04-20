Sylvester Stallone's Rocky IV director's cut has gotten its official title. Featuring an all-new edit that Stallone promises is more in line with the original vision he had for the epic sequel, the new cut has been in the works since last year with the actor providing occasional updates. In a recent post on Instagram, the star and director of the movie announced that the director's cut will be titled as Rocky vs. Drago - The Ultimate Director's Cut. He also revealed that a behind the scenes documentary about Rocky vs. Drago has been filmed on an iPhone during quarantine.

The Instagram post includes a sneak peek video of the documentary with Sylvester Stallone speaking about the project and where he did the bulk of the editing. In the caption of his Instagram post, Sly writes: "Now for some good news! We shot a full length behind the scenes documentary While re editing ROCKY 4, This is a little taste. When the film comes out it will be called. ROCKY VS DRAGO - The ultimate directors cut. Enjoy and keep punching."

"By the way, while we're on the subject of the upcoming ROCKY VS DRAGO ... check out the hip breaking cheap shot," Stallone added in a followup post. "Trust me, There will be major payback in the new release for sure!!!"

Written and directed by Stallone, Rocky IV was first released in 1985. This time, Rocky Balboa (Stallone) must face off against the Soviet Union's greatest fighter, Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren), in honor of his fallen friend Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers). The sequel also starred Talia Shire, Burt Young, and Brigitte Nielsen. The movie is widely considered to be one of the best installments of the series by many Rocky fans.

Last year, Stallone announced that he was working on a Rocky IV director's cut with the intention of releasing it on Nov. 27 to commemorate the original movie's release in theaters. It's not entirely clear how many differences will be featured in Rocky Vs. Drago, but Stallone has promised to include new footage of the Apollo Vs. Drago match among other deleted scenes. It will also omit SICO, Paulie's pet robot, with Stallone confirming on Instagram that he had axed the machine from the director's cut.

"The robot is going to the junkyard forever, no more robot," Sly said.

Earlier this month, Stallone said that he had put on the "finishing touches" to the director's cut, revealing that he had finally finished with the new edit. While it's taken some time to complete, Stallone suggests that fans will love this new cut much better than the original version. Taking to Instagram at the time, Stallone explained how much more satisfied he is with the new cut as he was able to finish the movie on his own terms with no studio meddling.

"It's never complete. I've said this before, you can go back and see a movie that you've done 50 years ago and go, 'I've got to re-edit that.' And every director feels the same way," the actor said in an Instagram video. ""It's not about making a movie, it's about remaking. Unfortunately, you run out of time, you run out of money. They basically throw you out of the room. So, therefore, you don't get a chance, but on this one, I finally got a chance, so I'm feeling great about this."

There's no word yet on a release date for Rocky vs. Drago - The Ultimate Director's Cut. This news comes to us from Sylvester Stallone on Instagram.