We've all stepped into the Twilight Zone under his guidance, but how many of us really know Rod Serling? Fortunately, we'll all soon enough get to take a peek at the man behind the classic horror series in an upcoming Rod Serling Biopic from Donnie Darko helmer Richard Kelly. As reported by Geeks Worldwide, Kelly's next project will be to write and direct a biopic based on the life of the former host of The Twilight Zone. Jason Michael Berman is also attached to produce through Mandalay Pictures. As of right now, there's no title or release date set for the movie.

This will be the first movie from Richard Kelly in ten years, with 2009's The Box serving as his last release. Starring Cameron Diaz and James Marsden, the movie tells the story of a married couple finding a wooden box on their doorstep, knowing that opening it will grant them a million dollars at the cost of killing someone they don't know. Oddly enough, the movie is based on a story that was also featured in the '80s iteration of The Twilight Zone. Prior to The Box, Kelly also wrote and directed the sci-fi thriller Southland Tales and wrote the Keira Knightley action movie Domino.

Certainly, Kelly's most esteemed work is that of the cult classic psychological thriller movie Donnie Darko. Released in 2001, the movie featured a who's who of future stars, with the cast including such names as Jake Gyllenhaal, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Jena Malone, and Seth Rogen. Drew Barrymore, Patrick Swayze, and Mary McDonnell were also a part of the cast. The bizarre movie follows troubled teenager Donnie Darko (Jake Gyllenhaal), who's haunted with visions of doomsday prophecies foretold by a demonic rabbit named Frank. It's definitely one of those movies which requires repeated viewings to really grasp what's happening in the story, and even then, you'll still likely have some questions.

Related: The Twilight Zone Wants Writer Anthony Peckham

Created by Rod Serling, The Twilight Zone first began airing on CBS in 1959. Each episode of the classic series tells a stand-alone horror story, usually concluding with a twist and a moral. In addition to creating and hosting the series, Serling also served as an executive producer and head writer, writing or co-writing at least 92 of the show's original run of 156 episodes. While subsequent revivals of the series have since emerged featuring the likes of Charles Aidman, Robin Ward, Forest Whitaker, and Jordan Peele. Still, while each of these updated versions of the series are fun to watch, most everyone can agree no one can ever really replace Serling as the host of the show. Serling passed away in 1975, but his legacy clearly lives on and his presence is still very missed.

One glaring question remains... who will play Rod Serling? Since he seems to be on a quest to play most every other human who's ever existed, maybe they can give Tom Hanks a call. In any case, hopefully the movie will do justice to Serling's legacy. This news comes to us from Geeks Worldwide.