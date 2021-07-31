Pro wrestling legend "Rowdy" Roddy Piper is trending with fans and fellow wrestlers paying tribute on the sixth anniversary of his passing. Piper, who once teamed up with Paul Orndorff to take on Hulk Hogan and Mr. T in the very first WrestleMania's main event, died on July 31, 2015 at the age of 61. As one of sports entertainment's most beloved superstars of all time, the loss still stings to this day for those who knew him along with fans across the globe.

You can see the love that people still have for WWE Superstar Piper by taking a look at social media, where he's getting an exorbitant amount of tribute posts. The official account for Piper posted a tweet that reads: "You are missed and remembered today and always Roddy. Rest in Peace 4/17/1954 - 7/31/2015."

"Not a day goes by that I don't think about my brother Rod," posted Virgil on Instagram. "In this business there are a lot of pretend friends. These people pretend to like you, care for you etc but in the end forget about you the minute they get what they need. In my worst darkest saddest minutes Roddy was there for me. Called and check on me.all over the world him and I spent hours days months just enjoying each others company."

The former Million Dollar Champion added: "It's really tough as one of the truest realest guys in the business has left which makes it really hard when you are trying to survive and hustle. Roddy I hope I am making you proud and I always send love to the heavens for what you have done for me. God bless."

WWE Hall of Famer Iron Sheik also tweeted: "RODDY PIPER BUBBA I MISS YOU SO MUCH."

Fans worldwide are also paying tribute. One fan who met Roddy posted a photograph and wrote, "7 years ago, I got to meet an Icon and a childhood hero, a year later he was gone. R.I.P. Rowdy Roddy Piper."

"Roddy Piper is yet another of those legends that,while others try to imitate his style,it just could never come close to the original. 'The Rowdy One' was one of the best 'baddies' of my youth and was an equally beloved fan favorite. he did things his way," tweets Rasslin' History 101.

UWF Champion Chris Spade tweets: "Ooc 6 years ago, we lost one of the best heels in wrestling and my all time favorite RIP Rowdy Roddy Piper. We miss you."

And WWE on BT Sport even quoted Piper's most famous line from They Live by tweeting, "'I came here to kick ass and chew bubblegum, and I'm all out of bubblegum.' It's been six years since we lost the legendary 'Rowdy' Roddy Piper. We miss you, Hot Rod."

Often described as the greatest pro wrestler to never hold a world title, Piper will always be one of WWE's most beloved legends of all time. It's unfortunate to have lost him so soon, but it's clear from all of the love he continues to receive from fans worldwide that he will never be forgotten. Rest in peace. You can see what other fans are saying about Piper on the anniversary of his passing on Twitter.

