The late, great Rodney Dangerfield would have turned 99 today, and fans are remembering the legendary comedian with touching tribute posts on social media. Known across the world for his self-deprecating one-liners and always lamenting, "I don't get no respect," Dangerfield was a one-of-a-kind entertainer who left an everlasting impression as an entertainer. Though Dangerfield passed away in 2004 at the age of 82, his presence remains as strong as ever with so many fans celebrating his classic comedy 16 years later.

"I could tell that my parents hated me. My bath toys were a toaster and a radio," quotes author Fiona Sandiford, who also took the extra step of altering her Twitter name to read Fiona Dangerford to further honor Dangerfield. "Remembering very funny stand up comicRodney Dangerfield (1921-2004) on his B'day," another tweet states. The post includes a photo brandishing the Dangerfield joke, "One woman I was dating called and said, 'Come on over, there's nobody home.' I went over. Nobody was home."

"I told my psychiatrist that everyone hates me. He said, 'Don't be ridiculous, everyone hasn't met you yet,'" quotes another fan, with many other tweets similarly sharing classic lines from the iconic entertainer.

The official Twitter account maintained by Rodney.com also addressed Dangerfield's special day by posting a photo of the comedian partying with Jackie Mason, Anne Meara, and Jerry Stiller on his 56th birthday. In the caption reads one of Dangerfield's classic jokes: "I'm gettin' old. My last birthday cake, I couldn't blow out the candles. The heat drove me back."

Fellow comedian Bob Saget, who was close friends with Dangerfield for many years, also remembered the late comedian with an Instagram post. Saget includes a video of his set from a TV special Dangerfield hosted for young comedians in 1984.

"Feeling sentimental for stand-up and my roots," Saget writes in the caption. "This is pre-Covid, pre-Full House and pre-cancel culture. I apologize for whatever I said here in 1984 on HBO. Rodney was obviously a big influence on me and became a dear friend. I miss him. Who doesn't?"

Along with his standup comedy, Dangerfield was also known for his movie roles. He found his breakout role in 1980 by starring alongside Chevy Chase and Bill Murray as part of the ensemble cast of the classic comedy Caddyshack. He'd follow this up with memorable roles in the comedies Easy Money, Back to School, Ladybugs, Meet Wally Sparks, and even voiced a canine version of himself in the animated movie Rover Dangerfield. He also took on a more controversial role by playing an abusive father in the gritty crime movie Natural Born Killers.

Dangerfield maintained his sense of humor all the way up until his passing. On the day of his death, a randomly-generated joke on his website coincidentally quoted, "I tell ya I get no respect from anyone. I bought a cemetery plot. The guy said, 'There goes the neighborhood!'" Because of this, Dangerfield's epitaph on his tombstone reads, "There goes the neighborhood."

There's no doubt that Dangerfield will never be forgotten. Despite the comedian's consistent insistence otherwise while he was still here, he continues to get the widespread respect that he deserves all these years after his passing. To see more of Dangerfield's classic one-liners, you can find many posted to social media under the hashtag #RodneyDangerfield.

