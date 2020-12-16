Rogue One hit theaters 4 years ago today and it's currently trending on social media as fans call it the best Disney Star Wars movie. A lot of fans were skeptical of Disney when they took over on Lucasfilm, left to wonder what the future would hold for one of the planet's biggest franchises. 2015 saw the first clue with the release of The Force Awakens, which went on to make over $2 billion at the global box office. While the money was certainly great for the studio, the movie left a lot of hardcore fans fearing for the worst.

While Rogue One wasn't exactly a hit with critics and viewers upon its release 4 years ago (December 16th, 2016), it has since gone on to become a fan-favorite. It was the first spin-off of the franchise, and fans weren't sure what to expect with some characters that they've never seen before. Now, fans are looking forward to see Diego Luna return in the prequel series, Andor, which will stream exclusively on Disney+ in 2022.

The Rogue One anniversary has the movie trending, while fans are sharing their love for it. Rogue One IS the definitive Disney Star Wars movie," says one fan on Twitter. Another fan says, "Happy 4th Birthday to my favorite of the Disney Star Wars films," while another fan states his point more bluntly: "The only good Disney Star Wars movie." The sequel trilogy wrapped up late last year with The Rise of Skywalker and a lot of people are still really angry with the way all three movies ended.

Solo was the next spin-off movie to hit theaters, and it, like Rogue One, was not an instant hit with fans. Coming on the heels of The Last Jedi, it really didn't stand a chance at the box office as Star Wars fatigue set in. Disney pumped the breaks and cancelled a lot of projects that were in development and went right back to the drawing board. Throughout that time, fans started coming back around to Rogue One and praising it on social media. In the 4 years since its release, many fans have put it at the top of their favorite Star Wars movies of all time, even though some of the special effects have shown their age in that short amount of time, leading to a DeepFake makeover.

"Rogue One is the best Disney Star Wars film. I have spoken," says another Star Wars fan on Twitter. In addition to having an engaging story, Rogue One is also being praised for its visuals. Another fan asks, "Can we talk about how beautiful a movie Rogue One is and how it's easily the best looking Disney Star Wars movie?" Andor just started production at the end of November, and Disney plans on streaming the limited series in 2022. No official release date has been announced at this time. If you feel like celebrating Rogue One today, you can head over to the official Disney+ website to stream the movie.

