The Rogue One Prequel Disney+ series will reportedly begin production in November. Diego Luna's Cassian Andor is the star of the highly anticipated show. Hollywood productions all, for the most part, came to a screeching halt back in March. Since then, studios have been trying to figure out safe methods to get large groups together in order to kick paused productions back into gear again. As for Lucasfilm and Disney, it appears that the Rogue One Prequel series is now back in pre-production mode.

The new report stems from an anonymous source on Reddit who claims that one of their friends has been hired to work as a makeup artist on a secret project at Pinewood Studios. The job starts in November and runs through July, which is a total of 8 months. The Star Wars series has already been confirmed to shoot at Pinewood and previous reports had the length of shooting going 8 months, even going back as far as October 2019. The show was later paused while changes were made behind-the-scenes.

Obviously, this is speculation at this point, but the timelines do add up when compared to previous intel. Matt Reeves is bringing The Batman production back to work at Pinewood Studios next month, so it could be possible to have the Rogue One Prequel series start up in November, as long as everything goes according to plan. There are still a lot of variables, but it seems like the Star Wars series will be able to work with a smaller crew in a smaller environment while utilizing the same set technology that The Mandalorian has revolutionized.

As far as the Rogue One Prequel series forced hiatus, star Diego Luna isn't very worried about it. "Shooting is starting around the world, so slowly we're going back, but there's no rush. To me, what this pandemic brought to my attention is that there [are] priorities. We have to be cautious and we have to be wise on when and how to go back." As with most things, a little bit more time to focus on finer details and stories as a whole, could ensure that the show will be the best that it can be. The wait also helps to make sure that everybody is safe and healthy when production starts up again.

The Mandalorian is the first live-action Star Wars series to land on Disney+ and it has been a huge success. It surpassed any expectations that diehard fans had for the series, thanks to its mysterious nature. The Rogue One Prequel series and the Obi-Wan Kenobi series will also have mystery surrounding them, but they come with added pressure of being characters that fans have already seen on the big screen. Ewan McGregor's return to the Obi-Wan role is something fans have been waiting decades for. The Bespin Bulletin Instagram account was the first to report on the Rogue One Prequel series possible production start.