The Rogue One Prequel Disney+ Series has added Tony Gilroy as the new showrunner. Previous showrunner Stephen Schiff has exited the project. It's unclear why Schiff left the project at this time. As for Gilroy, he was already attached to the project and served as the co-writer on the Rogue One movie. The Disney+ series centers on Cassian Andor, who was the Rebel intelligence officer in the movie. Diego Luna is returning to play Andor, which will show a story that takes place 5 years before the events in the movies. In addition, actresses Genevieve O'Reilly and Denise Gough have joined the cast.

Genevieve O'Reilly is returning to play Mon Mothma in the Rogue One prequel series. The actress played the same role on the big screen. Mothma is one of the founders of the Rebel Alliance. As for Denise Gough, it's uncertain who she will be playing at this time. It was previously announced that Stellan Skarsgard and Kyle Stoller had also been cast in undisclosed roles. In addition to Diego Luna and O'Reilly, Alan Tudyk will also be returning as the droid K-2SO.

For now, the Rogue One prequel series pre-production has been placed on hold. Diego Luna revealed earlier this year that the series was going to start shooting soon, though he did not announce when. While the production won't be kicking off any time soon, it appears that there is still some work being done behind-the-scenes to prepare the Disney+ series for launch. The whole entertainment industry has been placed on hold, due to the world's current state of affairs, leaving projects to receive new release dates. As of this writing, it seems likely that the Rogue One prequel series production will not be starting until well after this summer.

The Mandalorian is the only live-action Star Wars series on Disney+ so far. It was a very strong start and fans are looking forward to the second season, which is on schedule to premiere this fall. Disney and Lucasfilm also have the Rogue One prequel series and the Obi-Wan Kenobi series on the way. Earlier this week it was reported that an untitled new series, which will reportedly put the focus on female characters, is also in development. For now, it looks like the future for Star Wars is on the small screen.

Tony Gilroy will serve as the showrunner on the Rogue One prequel series and will reportedly also direct the first episode of the series. Tony Gilroy was already on the writing team for the new series and he will continue to do so with his brother Dan Gilroy (Nightcrawler), Beau Willimon (House of Cards), and Stephen Schiff. It appears that even though Schiff has left the show, some of his writing will make it into the episodes. The Hollywood Reporter was the first to announce the Rogue One prequel series news.