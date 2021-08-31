Ip Man star Donnie Yen would be interested in returning to a galaxy far, far away and reprise his Rogue One role in a future Star Wars project. While the actor is not exactly waiting by the phone for a call from Disney, he believes that, if it is meant to be, Chirrut Îmwe will return to screens eventually.

"Well, I would definitely consider it. I had a great time shooting Rogue One, and I guess people like my character. It really depends, you don't know what they're thinking. I leave it up to Disney to sort it out. We'll see. I believe in destiny. A lot of times, what brings people together in one film, it's all about timing and destiny."

Released in 2016 and directed by Gareth Edwards, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story takes us back to event prior to Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope and centers on Felicity Jones as Jyn Erso, a young renegade woman who is detained for her crimes against the Empire until she is freed by the Rebel Alliance. Jyn's father is forcibly taken by the Galactic Empire to help them complete the Death Star, and, when she grows up, Jyn joins a group of resistance fighters who aim to steal the Empire's blueprints.

Donnie Yen stars as one of Jyn's ragtag gang of freedom fighters, Chirrut Îmwe, a blind warrior who believes in the Force, is able to wield it to some extent, and has become well-known for his mantra "I am one with the Force and the Force is with me." Îmwe is one half of a delightfully charming duo, with the other being Jiang Wen as Baze Malbus, a longtime companion of Chirrut Îmwe and one-time devoted Guardian of the Whills, now a Rebel warrior and mercenary. The pair proved to be a big hit, with many Star Wars fans hoping to see their friendship and backstory explored in a future project.

The Star Wars franchise is now being expanded in a variety of ways courtesy of Disney, and with Donnie Yen's popularity in Hollywood on the rise, it's hard to rule out a possible return. Of course, with the character dying along with everyone else come the movie's end, any further appearances would have to be in a prequel, something which another member of Rogue One, Diego Luna's Cassian Andor, will soon explore.

Due for release in 2022 on Disney+, Andor will pick up five years before the events of Rogue One, with the series following rebel spy Cassian Andor during the formative years of the Rebellion. If Andor can get his own show, then why not Chirrut Îmwe and his pal Baze Malbus?

For now, Donnie Yen is busy adding his name and martial arts talent to the world of John Wick in upcoming sequel John Wick: Chapter 4. Starring alongside Keanu Reeves, Yen's character has since been described as an "old friend of Reeves' super assassin John Wick, who shares his same history and many of the same enemies." Yen has thoroughly enjoyed filming the action installment saying recently, "I'm having the best time working with them in this movie, (more) than any of my previous Hollywood movies."

John Wick: Chapter 4 is due for release on May 27, 2022. This comes to us from Looper.