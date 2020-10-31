Rogue One star Felicity Jones teases that Jyn Erso has "unfinished business." The actress is interested in reprising the role, and Lucasfilm keeps extending her contract, which is fueling rumors of a possible Rogue One 2. While that could happen in the future, Diego Luna is coming back first for the Rogue One Prequel Disney+ series, which is set to begin production soon. A lot of details about the upcoming prequel series are currently being kept under wraps and it will likely remain that way until the show premieres.

In a new interview, Felicity Jones was asked about a possible return as Jyn Erso at some point. "I just keep saying that reincarnation is totally possible in the Star Wars universe," Jones said when asked if there have been any talks about a possible sequel or spin-off. "So, I feel there's unfinished business for Jyn, for sure." While it is assumed that Erso died at the end of Rogue One, it has never been confirmed. However, it seems like it would be pretty hard to survive the fireball she was engulfed by at the end of the movie. Anything is possible though, just ask Boba Fett who apparently survived his Sarlaac pit adventure.

As for what Felicity Jones would like to see in a possible Rogue One sequel or spin-off, she has a few ideas. "I think it would be fascinating to see her getting older and wiser and fighting the dark forces in the universe, of which there are many it seems." Jones' portrayal of Jyn Erso has been deemed by many Star Wars fans to be one of the best things that the franchise has done since it partnered up with Disney, along with The Mandalorian.

Felicity Jones has had some fights behind-the-scenes of many projects when it came down to getting paid what she felt she was worth. With that being said, Rogue One was not one of those projects. "In that case, I was fairly paid for what I was doing and was fairly championed," Jones says. "And that's also a testament to the people that I work with who had fought on my behalf as well. And I was very lucky that it wasn't an issue." Disney and Lucasfilm have been championing women in leading roles in the Star Wars universe for the past handful of years, both on and off screen.

Will Jyn Erso show up again in the Star Wars universe? That question will have to go unanswered for the time being, but it seems like it would be unlikely. If so, why wasn't she around to help out the Rebels in A New Hope or Return of the Jedi when they needed to destroy both Death Stars? If she did survive, Lucasfilm will have to do some serious retconning to make it work. The interview with Felicity Jones was originally conducted by The Hollywood Reporter.