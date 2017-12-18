The Star Wars franchise has always been great at turning something that seemed inconsequential at the time into something that ends up paying off down the line and the new trilogy is no exception. An eagle-eyed Twitter user was able to point out that Rogue One planted a seed that was used for a major piece of The Last Jedi's plot, which leads us to believe that there may be more that we could have missed. Rian Johnson's first experience helming a Star Wars movie has seen some mixed results amongst fans for making a movie that is completely different than any of the installments that came before, which either deeply satisfies one faction of fans and alienates another faction, so maybe this Rogue One callback may help some of the non-believers out there. Major SPOILERS for The Last Jedi ahead, read at your own risk.

One of the biggest problems for the Resistance in The Last Jedi is that the First Order has perfected a technology that allows them to track through hyperspace. When the Resistance escapes the First Order after fleeing their old base on D'Qar, they jump into hyperspace and land in the middle of nowhere according to Finn. However, it does not take long for the First Order to catch up, which reveals that they now have the technology that lets them track their ships through hyperspace. It is a pretty big deal because nobody has been able to track through hyperspace until then.

Twitter user Kyleauxren spotted that hyperspace tracking was brought up in Rogue One when Jyn Erso and Cassian Andor are searching for the Death Star plans in the Scarif data banks. In this particular scene, Jyn can be seen reading through the data base through various projects of the Galactic Empire. One particular project that she reads off is hyperspace tracking, proving that the Empire had been working on that particular technology for quite some time before they were able to perfect it. Lucasfilm's Pablo Hidalgo has confirmed the Easter Egg on Twitter, leading many to believe that there are more that may show up in the future.

Jyn Erso also reads through other pretty interesting projects, including navigational systems, which could point to the Empire's escape to the Unknown Regions. In addition, Jyn Erso also reads through more projects with codenames such as Stellarsphere, Mark Omega, Pax Aurora, War-Mantle, Cluster Prism, and Blacksaber. Blacksaber is the unique Mandalorian/Jedi saber currently used in Star Wars Rebels, which has many fans excited. The entire scene that many may not have thought twice about held a major plot point for Rian Johnson's The Last Jedi.

The newly discovered callback is one of the better ones in recent Star Wars memory and it's done in a way that is clever as opposed to beating fans over the head with it. The thought and effort that Lucasfilm and its directors put into a project cannot be underestimated as everything seems to be a labor of love and a tribute to what came before it. You can check out the way that Rogue One sets up a plot point in The Last Jedi below, courtesy of Kyleauxren's Twitter account.