The long-gestating Rogue One prequel series is in the works for the Disney+ streaming service. The show is set to center on Diego Luna's Cassian Andor and has just added a couple more stars. Both Stellan Skarsgard and Kyle Soller have been added to the cast of the upcoming Star Wars show which was originally supposed to begin filming sometime this year. Whether or not that's still in the cards, given everything that is going on, remains to be seen, but the project is starting to gain traction.

According to a new report, Stellan Skarsgård and Kyle Soller are both in final negotiations to join the live-action Star Wars series. Details on their characters are being kept under wraps for the time being. Aside from Diego Luna, who will reprise his role from Rogue One, Alan Tudyk will also be returning as the droid K-2SO. The currently untitled show will center on the early days of the Rebellion prior to the events of the 2016 Star Wars spin-off movie, which grossed more than $1 billion at the global box office.

Stellan Skarsgard is an incredibly accomplished actor whose career has spanned nearly five decades. Some of his notable roles include Good Will Hunting, the Pirates of the Carribean franchise, Thor, The Avengers, Mama Mia! and Amistad. More recently, Skarsgard appeared in the Emmy-winning HBO miniseries Chernobyl. Skarsgard is also set to appear in the upcoming Dune remake, which is scheduled to hit theaters in December. This will bring him into yet another major franchise.

As for Kyle Soller, he is perhaps best known for his role on the British series Poldark. Soller also appeared in the Netflix movie The Titan. In a bit of an interesting connection, Soller had a role in 2014's Monsters: Dark Continent, the sequel to Gareth Edwards' directorial debut Monsters. Edwards was in the director's chair for Rogue One.

So far as we know, Gareth Edwards is not involved with the Disney+ series. Instead, Tony Gilroy, who stepped in to oversee the significant reshoots on Rogue One ahead of its release, has been tapped to write the pilot and will direct multiple episodes. Gilroy will be working closely with Stephen Schiff, who has been tapped as the showrunner. Visual effects artist Neal Scanlan previously revealed to us in an interview that they had been in pre-production on the show before the widespread production shutdown happened.

This will follow in the footsteps of The Mandalorian, the first ever live-action Star Wars TV series. That proved to be a massively successful endeavor when it launched on Disney+ last November, with season 2 heading to Disney+ later this year. Lucasfilm is also currently working on an Obi-Wan Kenobi series, which will see Ewan McGregor reprising his role as the Jedi from the prequels. We will be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. This news comes to us via Variety.