Diego Luna says the Rogue One prequel series for Disney+ is slowly gearing back up, but they are in no rush. Luna is set to reprise his role as Cassian Andor from the 2016 Star Wars spin-off movie in the show, which will explore his work with the Rebellion prior to the famed mission to steal the Death Star plans. Now, Luna has provided a little update on the series and how the production shutdown has changed things.

Diego Luna is currently promoting his new Amazon show Pan y Circo. During a recent interview, the subject of the Rogue One prequel series came up. Diego Luna revealed that, even though other productions have begun filming, they want to be wise about when and how to return. Here's what he had to say about it.

"Shooting is starting around the world, so slowly, we're going back, but there's no rush. To me, what this [situation] brought to my attention is that there [are] priorities. We have to be cautious, and we have to be wise on when and how to go back. And the how is the most important, because if we go back to be who we were, we've wasted our opportunity, we wasted a major opportunity of rethinking and reinventing much of the stuff we believed was crucial and essential that clearly is not."

Indeed, productions such as Jurassic World 3, with extensive safety measures in place, have managed to get back up and running without anyone getting sick, at least not yet. But Diego Luna, and presumably Lucasfilm, don't want to rush into something to meet a date. Safety is a priority and the situation at hand has made Luna reconsider some things.

Official plot details are largely being kept under wraps for the series at this time. Tony Gilroy, who oversaw extensive reshoots and rewrites on Rogue One, is serving as showrunner of the Disney+ series. Gareth Edwards, who directed the movie, isn't involved, so far as we know. Alan Tudyk will be reprising his role as K-2SO. Genevieve O'Reilly is also expected to return as Mon Mothma, with Jimmy Smits rumored to reprise his role as Bail Organa. New cast members making their debut in a galaxy far, far away are Stellan Skarsgard, Denise Gough and Kyle Soller.

Disney and Lucasfilm are putting the Star Wars movies on hold at least until December 2023, paving the way for more of the franchise on TV. This was the second live-action Star Wars show to enter development for Disney+ following The Mandalorian. Additionally, an Obi-Wan Kenobi series starring Ewan McGregor is in the works, with The Mandalorian season 2 set to debut in October. Russian Doll creator Leslye Headland is also developing a female-led show, but details are scarce for that project. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details on the project are made available. This news comes to us via The Guardian.