Jimmy Smits and Alistair Petrie are reportedly in talks to join the cast of the Rogue One Prequel series. It has already been reported that Genevieve O'Reilly is returning as Mon Mothma for the Disney+ streaming adventure.

Jimmy Smits would be reprising his role as Bail Organa, Princess Leia's adoptive father. He previously appeared in Attack of the Clones, Revenge of the Sith, and the Rogue One movie, so this news isn't too surprising. Petrie previously played General Draven on the big screen.

The Rogue One prequel series was allegedly supposed to begin shooting next month, but that has since been delayed for obvious reasons. However, it has been reported that a decent amount of pre-production work has already been completed, which sounds promising. The series is going to shoot at Pinewood Studios in the U.K. and work will technically be able to begin shortly, according to local guidelines, as long as social distancing protocols are being met. With that being said, it has been rumored that production will be able to start up at the end of July.

They're currently are no guarantees at the moment, so it will be interesting to see if the Rogue One prequel series is able to finally start production this summer. Regardless, Lucasfilm has found a way for The Mandalorian season 2 post-production to keep going during all of this, so most of the pre-production on the prequel series should be close to finished after crews spent a little over six weeks getting things dialed in at Pinewood earlier this year.

The Rogue One prequel series is centered around Diego Luna's Rebel spy Cassian Andor, who was previously introduced in 2016 movie. Alan Tudyk's droid K-2SO is also in the show, but most of the storyline is being kept under wraps for the time being. Luna previously revealed his excitement for the projects, noting, "I'm just happy, I'm happy to be part of that universe."

The actor went on to say, "Because I grew up watching those films and having the chance to explore the role in ten hours, or as many hours as we get, it's gonna be great." Cassian Andor has since become a fan-favorite character and Star Wars devotees are looking forward to seeing what the character was up to before the events of the movie.

The Disney+ series has been described as a "rousing spy thriller [that] will explore tales filled with espionage and daring missions to restore hope to a galaxy in the grip of a ruthless Empire." In other words, it sounds like another worthy addition to the Disney+ live-action Star Wars shows, which also includes the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, along with an upcoming untitled show from Russian Doll co-creator Leslye Headland. The new Rogue One prequel series casting information comes to us from the Bespin Bulletin Instagram account.