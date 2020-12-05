Diego Luna has provided an update on the long-awaited Rogue One Prequel series. The success of The Mandalorian has Star Wars fans very curious about the franchise's future on the small screen. Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni have been able to get the world back into what George Lucas initially created, which feels both familiar and new at the same time. Needless to say, hopes are high for the rest of the shows that are on the way to Disney+.

In a new interview, Diego Luna was asked about the Rogue One Prequel series. Obviously, the actor could not say much about it, but he was able to tease out a little bit of information. "It's basically everything you have to know to understand Rogue One," Luna said. "The story of the character before. I can spoil the ending I guess!" Luna is referring to the end of Rogue One, which didn't turn out so well for all of the characters.

The Rogue One Prequel series already has a definitive ending for Cassian Andor, which Diego Luna likes. "It's nice to go into a story you already know the ending," the actor added. "Now you can take the nuances and the layers. I think it's fun to do something that isn't just about getting to the end. It's about delaying that." As for when Star Wars fans will be able to see what Luna is referring to, that is unclear at the moment. It was previously rumored that production on the prequel series was going to start in November, but that has not happened yet, which means filming will likely start early next year.

It has been reported that Toby Haynes will direct the first three episodes of the Rogue One Prequel series. Tony Gilroy, who worked on the movie, was originally attached to direct, but reportedly bowed out due to traveling concerns. It is believed that Haynes was high on Disney and Lucasfilm's list to direct later episodes within the season and Gilroy will still be heavily involved as showrunner and executive producer. With that being said, we still don't have a concrete release date from the studio, though that could all change in the coming weeks.

In addition to the Rogue One Prequel series, Disney+ also has more of The Mandalorian on the way, along with the long-awaited Obi-Wan Kenobi series, which is rumored to begin filming next month. Leslye Headland is also working on her own female-led series and then there are the rumors of a possible Boba Fett series. It has even been rumored that Ahsoka Tano will get her own series too. However, those last two titles have not been officially confirmed by anyone at Lucasfilm or Disney. While we wait for further confirmation, you can check out the full interview with Diego Luna above, thanks to the Jimmy Kimmel Live! YouTube channel.