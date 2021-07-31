Rogue Squadron is the next Star Wars movie coming our way, and director Patty Jenkins has opened up just a bit about her next major project. The Wonder Woman filmmaker previously revealed that the movie will not adapt any specific novel or video game that it takes its name from. However, she does say that it will honor the material while telling a new, simple story.

Patty Jenkins, who is coming off of Wonder Woman: 1984, was announced as the director of Rogue Squadron last December during what turned out to be a huge presentation from Disney. It is set to be the first Star Wars movie following The Rise of Skywalker, which was released in December 2019. During a recent interview, Jenkins discussed the movie, explaining her approach a bit, as well as the pressure that comes along with something of this nature. Here's what she had to say about it.

"I think the Michael Stackpole books and the video games and all of the Rogue Squadron books, there's an incredible history that's really important to honor. And yet, it must be brought to a new age, because we have to tell a new story with it and so you're trying to blend the best of everything and make it the great fighter-pilot movie, which I've always wanted to make, as well."

It's a big brew of things that you're trying to put together and still try to keep a simple story. You're trying to bring the best of yourself and use it to make something beautiful that honors the legacy before you. But of course it's a huge amount of pressure. And Wonder Woman was a huge amount of pressure as well. So, it's not a totally new feeling to me, but yeah, definitely nerve-racking."

Michael Stackpole wrote 1996's X-Wing: Rogue Squadron, as well as a series of follow-ups published through 1999. Others are likely familiar with the 1998 N64 game of the same name, or the 1995 Dark Horse comic book series that ran for 35 issues. Point being, there is a lot of material to draw inspiration from. Even if the movie won't be a direct adaptation. Matthew Robinson (Love and Monsters) is penning the screenplay.

Patty Jenkins is quite busy. Aside from Star Wars, she's attached to Wonder Woman 3 and a Cleopatra movie. While there was some question as to what her schedule would look like, the filmmaker did confirm that Rogue Squadron is going to be next. Though she remains excited for everything on her to-do list.

"I'm in love with all three projects on my plate right now. I'm definitely doing Rogue Squadron next and I'm excited to do Wonder Woman 3. Cleopatra is coming along great as well. I may never stop. I may just make movies back-to-back, if they would let me."

Disney and Lucasfilm are currently focused on the Star Wars TV shows heading to Disney+. Aside from The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Andor, Obi-Wan Kenobi and many others are in the works for the streaming service. But the movies aren't going anywhere. Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok) is also set to direct an untitled movie in the franchise. Rogue Squadron is currently set to hit theaters on December 22, 2023. You can check out the interview clip from the AP Entertainment Twitter account.