Patty Jenkins is set to make history as the first woman ever to direct a Star Wars movie. As announced last week during Disney's investor day presentation, the Wonder Woman filmmaker will be at the helm of Rogue Squadron, the next big screen adventure in the iconic franchise. Now, Jenkins has spoken out about the pressures of being in that position and how the project came to be in the first place.

The filmmaker is currently making the rounds promoting Wonder Woman 1984, which arrives in theaters and on HBO Max next week. During a recent interview, Patty Jenkins addressed the pressure that comes along with the gig, but she feels up to the challenge. Here's what she had to say about it.

"I feel a huge amount of pressure to make a great Star Wars film, of course. The fan base is amazing and massive and that's no small task. That's really what I think about... If I can be in a groundbreaking position to pave the way for other people, that's amazing. I hope that I get to do that. But luckily [Wonder Woman and Wonder Woman 1984] were not no pressure, either. So I've gotten pretty used to the fact that there's really nothing you can do about it. You just have to try to make a great film and really be diligent about keeping your eye on the ball and always making sure you're thinking about everything. So I will carry forward and try to make a great movie."

Rogue Squadron came as a major surprise announcement. We had heard rumors of many different possible Star Wars movies, and, as had previously been announced, Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok) is currently co-writing and directing a new entry in the series. But Patty Jenkins will be the one to bring a galaxy far, far away back to the big screen in 2023. Jenkins also talked about how the project came her way.

"What happened was [Lucasfilm] just approached me and [asked] would I ever be interested and I said it would really depend on what the story was. I just always want to make sure that I feel I can make an amazing movie. And when they said Rogue Squadron I almost gasped. Because I couldn't believe that they were so wise to know and somehow intuit that that's exactly what I've been dying to do for so long because of my past and growing up around fighter pilots. It really is a movie I've been dying to make. I spent years trying to make a movie about Chuck Yeager. So this is just a huge honor to get to take this on."

Plot details for the movie largely remain under wraps for now. Star Wars fans will be familiar with the title from the series of popular video games and novels before Disney purchased Lucasfilm. The movie, it's said, will be inspired by those stories but won't be adapting them directly.

In the meantime, a tidal wave of Star Wars shows are on the way for Disney+ including The Mandalorian season 3, Ranger of the New Republic, Ahsoka, Andor, Lando, Obi-Wan Kenobi, The Acolyte and The Bad Batch. Rogue Squadron is set to hit theaters on December 22, 2023. Yahoo.