Wonder Woman 1984 star Chris Pine has revealed that he is one of the lucky few who know what director Patty Jenkins' upcoming Star Wars movie, Rogue Squadron, is all about. The actor revealed what he knows about the mysterious project while discussing his continued adventures alongside the iconic DC superhero, which Jenkins is also behind, stating that if anyone can bring something innovative to a galaxy far, far away, it's her.

"I had spoken to her about, not my involvement, but the story. She talked to me about it. It sounds really, really great. But I'm ecstatic for her, excited for what she's about to embark on. If there's anyone that can reimagine and breathe fresh, new life into it, it's her."

While Chris Pine does not reveal anything specific, he certainly sounds hugely impressed by what he's been told about Rogue Squadron, and much like the Star Wars fanbase, cannot wait to see what Jenkins brings to the decade-spanning franchise. Though, the recent response to Wonder Woman 1984 may have diminished that excitement among fans just a little...

Star Wars: Rogue Squadron was announced at the recent Disney Investor Day event, with Jenkins since revealing that the movie will be "something original with great influence from the games and the books. There's a lot of things being acknowledged and understood about the greatness of all of those things, but yes, it's an original story and I'm so psyched to do it."

While Patty Jenkins asserts that the movie will be an original exploration of the Star Wars universe, Star Wars: Rogue Squadron is also a series of arcade-style action video games which began in the late 1990s for Nintendo consoles. The video game series deals with the Rebel Alliance unit, Rogue Squadron, who under the command of Luke Skywalker and Wedge Antilles use starfighters to engage and defeat the Galactic Empire.

The Rogue Squadron video game series is set during the events of A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back, and Return of the Jedi, recreating several iconic sequences, with the unit also the subject of several novels and comic books which detail their adventures both during the original Star Wars trilogy and following the events of Return of the Jedi.

Disney's purchase of Lucasfilm resulted in the Expanded Universe, including the stories of Rogue Squadron, being removed from canon and relegated to the "Legends" corner of the franchise. So, this means that while Jenkins' movie could take elements from the Rogue Squadron material that has come before, it's likely that the majority will be something we have never seen before.

Star Wars: Rogue Squadron is just one of a plethora of Star Wars projects that are currently in the works, including Rangers of the New Republic and an Ahsoka series, Star Wars: The Bad Batch, Rogue One spin-off Star Wars: Andor, Star Wars: The Acolyte, Star Wars: A Droid Story, Star Wars: Lando, and an even more mysterious untitled Star Wars movie which is set to be directed by Thor: Ragnarok's Taika Waititi.

Star Wars: Rogue Squadron is scheduled to hit theaters on December 22, 2023. This comes to us courtesy of Collider.