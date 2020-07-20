A new trailer for Rogue has arrived online. The action/thriller stars Megan Fox, of Transformers and Jennifer's Body fame. It comes from writer/director M.J. Bassett and looks like it could provide a bit of insane fun in a summer movie season that is sorely lacking in that department. Case in point, the main hook is that Fox will be going toe-to-toe with a gigantic, dangerous lion in a woman vs. beast scenario. Let them fight.

The trailer kicks off with Megan Fox leading a team of mercenaries who are looking to capture an asset in Africa. The action ramps up in a hurry with explosions, bullets and a daring escape attempt. Unfortunately, it doesn't go according to play. Fox and her counterparts find themselves on the run, evading a deadly gang. That, on its own, could lay the breadcrumbs for a compelling enough action flick. But then a giant lion is thrown into the mix, setting this apart from other thrillers cut from a similar cloth. The tone radically shifts to more of a horror movie, with the team trying to survive a series of attacks from this dangerous jungle cat.

Greg Kriek (Black Mirror, Maze Runner: The Death Cure}), Jessica Sutton (The Kissing Booth, Escape Room), Calli Taylor (The Princess Switch, The Courier), Brandon Auret (Elysium, District 9), Adam Deacon (Red Devil, Payback Season) and Sisanda Henna (This Life, Trackers) also star. M.J. Bassett co-wrote the screenplay alongside Isabel Bassett. Some of her previous directing credits include Silent Hill: Revelation and Inside Man: Most Wanted, as well as TV shows like Ash vs. Evil Dead and Power.

Rogue centers on a battle-hardened mercenary named O'Hara. She lead must lead her team, a lively squad of soldiers, on a daring mission to rescue hostages from their captors from a remote location in Africa. But the mission goes sideways, leaving the team is stranded. O'Hara's squad is not only forced to face a bloody, brutal encounter with a gang of rebels, but the horde of ravenous, enraged lions they encounter as well.

Megan Fox has been lying somewhat low, in terms of her on-screen roles, in the past couple of years. Some of her more recent credits include the recent Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles reboot, as well as a recurring role on Fox's New Girl. Fox has also wrapped work on a couple of other projects, including Big Gold Brick and Midnight in the Switchgrass.

Based on the trailer, it doesn't appear as though this would have ever been viewed as a theatrical release. Be that as it may, given the almost non-existent summer movie season we have faced in 2020, an over-the-top spectacle like this feels like it could find an audience. Rogue is set to arrive on digital platforms and On Demand starting August 28, with the DVD release set to follow on September 1. Be sure to check out the trailer for yourself, which was first revealed by Entertainment Weekly.