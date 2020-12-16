Hot on the heels of the release of the HBO Max app on Playstation 5, Roku, Inc. and WarnerMedia today announced an agreement to bring HBO Max to the Roku platform. Starting tomorrow, Dec. 17, Roku users will be able to download HBO Max from the Roku channel store and subscribe directly on their Roku device to access all of HBO Max, which includes 10,000 hours of curated premium storytelling from the iconic brands of HBO, Warner Bros., DC, Adult Swim and much more. For users who have already subscribed to HBO through their Roku devices, the HBO app will automatically update to become the HBO Max app, and they will be able to log in using their existing HBO credentials.

The highly anticipated Wonder Woman 1984 debuts in theaters and on HBO Max on Christmas Day and will be available to HBO Max subscribers on their Roku devices directly from their living rooms at no additional cost.

"We believe that all entertainment will be streamed and we are thrilled to partner with HBO Max to bring their incredible library of iconic entertainment brands and blockbuster slate of direct to streaming theatrical releases to the Roku households with more than 100 million people that have made Roku the No. 1 TV streaming platform in America," said Scott Rosenberg, Senior Vice President, Platform Business, Roku. "Reaching mutually beneficial agreements where Roku grows together with our partners is how we deliver an exceptional user experience at an incredible value for consumers and we are excited by the opportunity to deepen our longstanding relationship with the team at WarnerMedia."

"HBO Max is an incredible product with an unparalleled content offering that puts the consumer at the center, and we're thrilled that Roku users will be able to experience all the great stories HBO Max has to offer," said Tony Goncalves, Chief Revenue Officer, WarnerMedia. "We're breaking new ground in the months ahead, and we can't wait to work with our longtime partners at Roku to build on our past successes and bring HBO Max's best-in-class quality entertainment to Roku's large and highly engaged audience."

Beginning Dec. 17, Roku users can access all that HBO Max has to offer, including groundbreaking HBO original series like Game of Thrones and The Sopranos, to newer favorites like Lovecraft Country and The Undoing, award-winning specials and documentaries, and new movies every single week. Every episode of iconic TV shows like Friends, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, and The Big Bang Theory are perfect for your next binge-watching session - and users can dive into a full slate of all-new originals including The Flight Attendant, Search Party and much more. In 2021, Roku users will have access to a full slate of Warner Bros. films that will debut on HBO Max in the U.S. concurrently with their theatrical releases, including The Matrix 4, Mortal Kombat, The Suicide Squad, and Space Jam: A New Legacy.

Roku users can get the new HBO Max channel or find it in the "New and Notable" and "Movies & TV" categories of the Roku channel store to add it to their Roku home screen. HBO Max uses Roku Pay, a fast and simple way to pay on Roku streaming devices. For users who have already subscribed to HBO through their Roku devices, the channel will automatically update to HBO Max. For additional details on how to subscribe to HBO Max on the Roku platform, visit go.roku.com/hbomax.